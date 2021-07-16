 Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts donates nearly $53K to Flying Horse Farms
Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts donates nearly $53K to Flying Horse Farms

Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores

NRCC registration opens

Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa
Carwash News

This week, we cover a donation from Express Wash Concepts and a grand opening.

Express Wash Concepts donates $52,973 to Flying Horse Farms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced the donation of $52,973 to Ohio-based Flying Horse Farms, according to a press release.

Monetary donations were collected at all Moo Moo Express, Flying Ace Express, Clean Express Auto Wash and Meyers Auto Wash locations May 14-16, 2021 and will help provide healing and transformative camp experiences for kids with serious illnesses.

Throughout the Flying Horse Farms campaign, the four EWC brands offered a free signature carwash ($15-$18 value) to customers in exchange for a $5 monetary donation.

One hundred percent of proceeds benefitted Flying Horse Farms.

At the campaign’s conclusion, EWC gave away more than 10,500 free carwashes, totaling more than $180,000 at full retail value.

“Our customer’s generosity is positively overwhelming as we continue to break donation records with each campaign,” said John Roush, EWC CEO.

Roush explained a contributing factor for the campaign’s success was bringing EWC site managers and the home office team to Flying Horse Farms for a company leadership retreat prior to the donation weekend.

“We had the opportunity to bring our site managers on-site to Flying Horse Farms a few days prior to our campaign start, and I believe that by experiencing firsthand what children get to experience at camp, our site managers were able to evangelize Flying Horse Farms’ mission so much more effectively to our team members and customers.”  

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that provides healing, transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge.

Located in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, camp first opened its gates in 2010 and hosts about 900 children and families each year.

EWC currently operates 44 express carwashes.

To date in 2021, EWC has donated more than $200,000 to local non-profit organizations through donation campaigns and community sponsorships.

Scrubby’s Car Wash reopens new-and-improved location

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — According to www.scnow.com, on June 29th, Scrubby’s Car Wash held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on Fourth St. in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Scrubby’s is a division of Chase Oil Co. Inc. of Florence, S.C. and operates carwashes across the Pee Dee, the northeastern part of the state.

Owners Chas and Charles Howard Jr. cut the ribbon with their parents, Charles and Bettis Howard.

Though the site had been in Hartsville for 25 years, the owners decided to improve the location by tearing down the old wash and replacing it with a new and improved one.

The new location boasts an express tunnel with a three-minute wash as well as free vacuums and towels.

Two additional locations will open soon in Socastee and Georgetown, South Carolina, with the former opening within a month of the Hartsville location.

