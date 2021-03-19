Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts ranks on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing Midwest companies

This week, we cover Express Wash Concept’s list ranking, a sports sponsorship and grand openings.

Express Wash Concepts ranks No. 175 on Inc. Magazine’s list of the Midwest’s Fastest Growing Companies COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced it has been ranked No. 175 on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest List, according to a press release. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio. “We are honored to be featured, along with 15 other Central Ohio businesses, as one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “As a local, home-grown company, this recognition signifies that we are excelling at providing our customers with the best high-quality wash and customer service experience possible while also continuing to offer incredible growth opportunities for our 420-plus employees.” Express Wash Concepts currently operates 35 Ohio-based express carwashes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland and Greater Toledo. The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. Four additional locations are scheduled to open by the first half of 2021. The 225 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest List show stunning rates of growth across all industries. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and interactive database, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.

Tommy’s Express sponsors historic NASCAR racer Bill Lester HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express has announced that it will be entering into the world of NASCAR and motorsports for the first time by partnering up with historic NASCAR driver Bill Lester in the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Fr8 Auctions 200 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2021, according to a press release. Lester has been a huge player in NASCAR’s story as the fourth African American driver to ever compete in the top level of the sport and one of only seven to date. Wanting to come back to the track, Lester’s team reached out, and — keeping true to its slogan, “not just a carwash” — Tommy’s Express jumped on the opportunity to make it happen. “It’s amazing to realize that I will soon be back to racing behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck,” said Lester. “It’s been more than a few years since my last race in the series, but to have a strong partner like Tommy’s Express joining me is quite a feather in my cap. I look forward to competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the 20th and hope to make all the folks from Tommy’s Express proud.”

Now, Tommy’s Express iconic oval branding will be a part of the David Gilliand Racing Team (DGR) and on the No. 17 DGR Camping World/Ford Dealers/Tommy’s Express Ford F-150. “We’re thrilled to join exceptional brands with the Atlanta Area Ford Dealers and Camping World as sponsors of Bill Lester’s No. 17 Ford F-150 for this upcoming race. It’s a great partnership and exceptional opportunity to support an amazing driver like Lester, who is an integral part of NASCAR history. We’re proud to be a part of his return after 14 years and are eager to be a part of his success,” said Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg. Andy’s Car Wash opens in Lexington LEXINGTON, S.C. — According to www.coladaily.com, Adam Anderson is a third-generation carwasher, with his grandfather, Andy, having started Andy’s Car Wash over 50 years ago. Anderson is now the manager for the new location that opened in Lexington at 251 Columbia Ave. in late December. Andy’s Car Wash held it official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony the first week of March, however, due to the weather. “The first 60 days we were opened, it rained 45 of them,” laughed Anderson. It took nearly five years to open this new location, after the family moved to the Midlands four years ago. “We’ve been washing cars for a long time, but we’ve owned and operated washes in Indiana and Florida. We wanted to relocate and find a place that we wanted to be forever — and Lexington answered that. It was everything we were looking for,” Anderson said.

The express wash offers free vacuums, towels, window cleaner and a mat cleaner to use. “So if someone wants to detail the inside of their vehicle, they can,” said Anderson. The wash has three packages: the Handy, the Dandy and the Grandy. Customers can also join the unlimited wash club, starting at $20 a month. In addition, there is an Andy’s Car Wash app, and customer can receive a Grandy wash for free when downloading the app and logging in. “We have license plate recognition technology, so there’s no extra sticker in the window or anything like that. Just log on [the app], take a pic of your plate, and enter your credit card info, then they’re unlimited,” Anderson explained. Andy’s Car Wash is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Blue Sky Express Car Wash opens PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — According to www.newsherald.com, Blue Sky Express Car Wash officially opened on Jan. 18th off Panama City Beach Pkwy. Co-owner Matt Fancher said, “We set out to be the Chick-fil-A of carwashes. We really wanted to give that next-level experience.” He and his business partner purchased the lot from the Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers company next door and spent $3.5 million on construction.

