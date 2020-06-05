Market Focus: Focused Carwash Solutions partners with Petit Auto Wash Equipment and Cat Pumps

This week, we cover two Focused Carwash Solutions partnerships, carwash conversions and a grand opening.

Focused Carwash Solutions partners with Petit Auto Wash Equipment and Cat Pumps DENVER — Focused Carwash Solutions (FCS) has announced a new distributor partnership with Petit Auto Wash Equipment, according to a press release. “Petit offers the same low-maintenance, high processing equipment for the in-bay automatic market that FCS has always built our business model around when working in the tunnel market,” explained FCS President Aaron Green. “We feel this will be a great partnership and opportunity to serve the in-bay customers in our geographic market. If you’re looking for dependable in-bay parts, equipment or service, we are your go-to group.” According to a second press release, FCS also announced a new distributor partnership with Cat Pumps. “Focused Carwash Solutions is excited to offer a great inventory of Cat Pumps’ parts and service to our market,” stated Green. “We have been working with Cat Pumps for years and have come to trust and admire the level of quality, dependability and customer service from their company. Becoming the area distributor, I was amazed at the wide range of products that Cat Pumps offers — they can truly solve all of your pumping needs. We look forward to working with their custom design program to solve problems in the market.”

Miles Auto Spa converts to a premier detailing and express carwash center FRANKLIN, Tenn. — According to a press release, after opening 14 years ago, MILES Auto Spa is making a big change. The luxury carwash center recently asked customers how it could continue to improve its carwash experience, and the answer was: Get us in and out more quickly and with the same quality we’ve become accustomed to receiving, the release continued. So, that’s exactly what owners Miles Johnson and Rocky Crossland decided to do. They have invited the public to join them this June for the official grand reopening of the Auto Spa with Express Wash Service, the release noted. “Converting the Auto Spa to our Express Wash model has increased the speed and quality of our service, and customers are already giving it the thumbs up,” said Johnson, founder of MILES Auto Spa. “While we made the decision to do this long before we heard of COVID-19, it’s worth noting that customers may wash their car in this model and never come in contact with other customers or personnel.”

The Express Wash now available at the Auto Spa features the same fast, five-minute exterior carwash customers enjoy at all MILES Express locations, the release added. Starting at just $11, it also includes the area’s only Buff and Shine technology to fully dry and buff a vehicle’s paint before exiting the wash, the release stated. In addition, there are 19 newly installed vacuums that are available free for all customers to use, the release noted. All MILES Club Members will receive a free detailing basket with pro towels and cleaning products if they choose to clean their own interiors, and they will accumulate points toward free washes and other incentives, the release continued. The detailing services that made the Auto Spa famous will still be available with prices starting at $99, and customers will still be able to enjoy the coffee bar; luxury lounge with free WIFI; and the boutique, Retail Therapy, the release noted. The company will be expanding in 2020 and plans to open its first Nashville location, the release concluded. Caliber Car Wash opens MABLETON, Ga. — According to www.11alive.com, Caliber Car Wash opened on June 2nd at the corner of Floyd and Fontaine Rd.

This is the company’s fifth location in the Southeast, and it plans to expand into Chamblee and Columbus later this year, the article continued. “We’re excited to open our first Cobb County location in Mableton,” Mac McCall, a spokesperson for Caliber Car Wash, said. “These are unprecedented times, and we’re honored to provide the three things we know: convenient locations, jobs and clean cars.” The new location will employ 14 to 18 people, have an unlimited wash club as well as provide free vacuums, air fresheners, cleaners and detailing air with every wash, the article noted. “Our goal is to provide you with all the tools you need to get a Caliber clean,” McCall said. “With our limitless wash plans, our customers get a premier service at a premier value.” Caliber Car Wash is offering free washes from June 2-6 in celebration of the grand opening; however, because of CDC guidelines and local guidance, some of the free detailing tools and high-touch areas may not be available at this time, the article added. “We look forward to making the Mableton community’s lives a little easier by offering quick, quality washes with state-of-the-art technology that leaves customers with more money in their pocket and more time to spend living their lives,” McCall said. “And most of all, we hope everyone leaves with a smile and some next-level shine.”

Mr. Sud’s Car Wash adds touchless IBA BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — According to www.kootenaivalleytimes.com, after three months of renovations, Mr. Sud’s Car Wash at 6777 Main St. has opened its new touchless in-bay automatic carwash to the public. “It was quite an investment and a lot of work, but a lot of people wanted one, and we just decided it was time,” said Travis Dyck, who co-owns Mr. Suds with Calvin Dyck, both of whom also work at Dyck’s Oil and Auto. After searching to find a suitable touchless system, they added a fifth bay to the carwash to house the equipment, the article continued. Packages range from the three-minute, $8 Express Wash to the seven-minute, $14 The Works wash, which includes carnauba wax, paint protection and a high-pressure undercarriage salt shield, the article noted. The carwash also includes a unique light show, the article noted. As for the quality of the system, Travis Dyck said, “No, it won’t get dried bugs off; they are tough and I haven’t heard of a touchless system that will clean them. We’ll be putting out a bucket and brush so folks can give them a hit before they go through, which is what it takes.”

