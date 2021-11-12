Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings announces new leadership

This week, we cover Mammoth Holdings promotions and a charitable auction.

Mammoth Holdings appoints chief operating officer, chief people officer ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings Chairman and CEO David Hoffmann recently announced two key appointments to his senior management team who will support the growth strategy for the Atlanta-based conveyor carwash operator, according to a company press release. Effective immediately, Corey Joslin becomes chief operating officer and Mark Hidle becomes chief people officer for Mammoth Holdings. Mammoth is the first carwash acquisition platform formed by industry insiders with brands in 11 states. “Corey and Mark are talented leaders and team players who will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals,” said Hoffmann. “From expanding our operations and acquisitions to creating new career paths, Corey and Mark will accelerate Mammoth’s efforts to transform the carwash industry.”

Most recently, Joslin served as the Smoky Mountain Region vice president of operations for Mammoth Holdings. Prior to that, he served as director of operations for PureMagic Carwash of Knoxville, Tennessee, from November 2011 until it was acquired by Mammoth Holdings in April 2021. “Our owner-operators are the best in the business and Corey understands their world,” said Hoffmann. “As we work to build a strong entrepreneurial culture and offer outstanding customer service, Corey will assure that we are identifying best practices for success and maximizing their potential throughout our system.” Previously, Hidle served as vice president of human resources for Mammoth Holdings. He has over 20 years of human resources expertise in key industry sectors, including manufacturing, automotive and retail. “Mark has established strong relationships with our employees and owner-operators,” said Hoffmann. “He will lead our efforts to develop outstanding employees, shape long-term career opportunities for our people and build great teams that support a culture of success.”

Bronco restoration auction to benefit veterans, first responders SAN ANTONIO — To help military personnel, veterans and first responders in need rebuild their lives, PowerNation’s Music City Trucks show restored a 1974 Beach Cruiser Bronco that will be auctioned on Dec. 3, 2021, to benefit the Warriors Heart Foundation, according to a press release. With Sea Foam as a sponsor, this Ford Bronco restoration will be auctioned both online and offline during the Mecum Auctions on Dec. 3th at the Kansas City Convention Center.

A recent Music City Trucks episode, which aired on NBC Sports Network nationally and online, featured guests included Former Delta Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner and Professional Angler and Tactical Trainer Jamey Caldwell. Spooner and Caldwell served together on many deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq, and provided the big picture impact of how the funds raised will help heal frontline protectors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues. To date, 2,000-plus warriors have gone through the Warriors Heart residential treatment program since it opened in 2016. “In our post retirement afterlife, I’m very involved and one of the founders of Warriors Heart, which is the inspiration for this whole build,” Spooner said.

When asked to explain the foundation, Spooner expanded, “Warriors Heart Foundation, the meat and potatoes of it … subsidizes treatment costs for our veterans, first responders and protectors. Through the foundation, every dollar goes towards a human being. You can get involved by helping other human beings, and that’s how the viewers can get involved through the auction.” Caldwell added, “When this Bronco is sitting on the auction block, whoever wins it and gets it, it will be an unbelievable vehicle to have, but the background behind it, and what really gets me is, I’ve visited Warriors Heart and taken guys fishing there. To see what happens down there, and to know that all the proceeds from this whole project will go to help numerous guys and get them back on their feet, some of them off the streets, it’s amazing. You can’t put a price on it. It is literally going to saves lives.”

