Market Focus: Mister Car Wash announces new safety program

Mister Car Wash transforms security operations with Interface
EARTH CITY, Mo. — Mister Car Wash Inc. has chosen Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider, to upgrade and optimize its video monitoring and alarm systems, according to a company press release.
With over 350 carwashes nationwide, and rapid expansion plans, Mister Car Wash is committed to delivering a safe and consistent customer experience across all its locations.
To address the company’s unique safety requirements, Mister Car Wash chose Interface to overhaul its CCTV and alarm installations and create a foundation for consistently replicating safety and security best practices across all future locations.
As a part of the upgrade, Interface successfully integrated security camera feeds with a third-party vehicle anti-collision system to increase efficiency and reduce the chances of accidents inside the carwash tunnel.
The solution tracks the flow of vehicles inside the carwash tunnel and automatically stops the conveyor belt if an imminent collision is detected.
“Interface’s consultative approach to identifying key problems and innovative solution design was a breath of fresh air for us,” said Jim Figueredo, director of asset protection at Mister Car Wash. “Interface was the only vendor who was able to seamlessly integrate our cameras and NVR with the anti-collision system. This has allowed us to reduce costs while improving operations. The true benefit of using Interface is their ability to really understand our problems and go the extra mile to suggest future-proof solutions that can scale.”
With Interface, Mister Car Wash can expand operations rapidly while delivering a safe and consistent customer experience.
By upgrading and optimizing the video monitoring and alarm systems, Mister Car Wash has reduced false alarms, minimized instances of false vehicle damage claims, reduced general liability issues and improved overall safety at their locations.
So far, 90 locations have already been upgraded and Interface is collaborating with Mister Car Wash to eventually bring most of its countrywide network of locations to the new technology standard.
Click here for a more detailed case study.
The Wash Tub to host a two-day blood drive event
SAN ANTONIO — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting a a Blood Drive in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, according to a press release.
The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21, 2021.
These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood.
A blood donation makes a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients and others in hospitals and clinics in your community.
The Wash Tub along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a
- Full service carwash voucher ($20 value)
- $10 Rudy’s BBQ voucher
- Free medium Marco’s pizza coupon
- Green Acre’s Voucher — free game of mini golf
- $10 value in Donor Rewards that can be used for eGift cards for 100s of stores or Donor Store merchandise.
The Wash Tub’s full service carwash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.
For those hoping to give blood, all donations are by appointment only.
Donors may register online to donate at any of the nine locations below.
Saturday, November 20, 2021
• Blanco Rd, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m
• Culebra Rd, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Sunset, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• New Braunfels Hwy. 46, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, November 21, 2021
11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Helotes