Market Focus: Mister Car Wash announces new safety program

EARTH CITY, Mo. — Mister Car Wash Inc . has chosen Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider, to upgrade and optimize its video monitoring and alarm systems, according to a company press release.

With over 350 carwashes nationwide, and rapid expansion plans, Mister Car Wash is committed to delivering a safe and consistent customer experience across all its locations.

To address the company’s unique safety requirements, Mister Car Wash chose Interface to overhaul its CCTV and alarm installations and create a foundation for consistently replicating safety and security best practices across all future locations.

As a part of the upgrade, Interface successfully integrated security camera feeds with a third-party vehicle anti-collision system to increase efficiency and reduce the chances of accidents inside the carwash tunnel.

The solution tracks the flow of vehicles inside the carwash tunnel and automatically stops the conveyor belt if an imminent collision is detected.

“Interface’s consultative approach to identifying key problems and innovative solution design was a breath of fresh air for us,” said Jim Figueredo, director of asset protection at Mister Car Wash. “Interface was the only vendor who was able to seamlessly integrate our cameras and NVR with the anti-collision system. This has allowed us to reduce costs while improving operations. The true benefit of using Interface is their ability to really understand our problems and go the extra mile to suggest future-proof solutions that can scale.”