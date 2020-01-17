Market Focus: Mobile Tech RX reaches major transaction milestone

This week, we cover company milestones for Mobile Tech RX, charitable drives, grand openings and remodels.

Mobile Tech RX reaches major milestones in transactions, funding and new products AUSTIN, Texas — Mobile Tech RX has announced a new wave of growth in the auto reconditioning industry and in Mobile Tech RX’s recognition and adoption: a total of $1.7 billion has been invoiced through its app by auto reconditioning businesses, according to a press release. In June 2019, the company secured a $4.2 million Series A funding round led by Silverton Partners, the release continued. Since the funding announcement in June, Mobile Tech RX’s headcount has increased by almost 50% and customer expansion has increased by almost 15%, the release stated. Furthermore, in Q1 of 2020, the company plans to launch the industry’s first detailing solution to help small business owners make more money with revolutionary estimating technology and has opened a wait list for it, the release stated.

Mobile Tech RX’s $1.7 billion in transactions processed through its platform represents a momentous shift in the auto reconditioning industry towards digital estimating, invoicing and payment processing, the release noted. The most pressing issue faced by auto reconditioning technicians today is not being able to charge customers for what their skills and services are worth, the release stated. Most dent, detail, interior, paint and wheel repair businesses still operate predominantly on pen and paper, which has resulted in stagnant prices and unstandardized service rates, the release continued. To the detriment of the entire industry, many consumers walk into an auto reconditioning business ready to barter and drive down prices, the release added. Mobile Tech RX is on a mission to change that with its mobile app and business software, with a goal to help auto recon businesses consistently make up to 30% more revenue per job by using their variable-based estimating and invoicing technology, the release stated. That goal is already coming to fruition for many Mobile Tech RX customers, such as Daniel Gromm, CEO of Dent Dynamics in Santa Rosa, California, who said, “When I started using Mobile Tech RX, in one year, I raised our income $93,000. That’s what it’s done for us.”

Eric Garves, CEO and co-founder of Mobile Tech RX, said, “Mobile Tech RX was built by auto reconditioning business owners who know how the industry works and what technicians need. We provide the entire industry with the tools to help them make more money and grow their businesses. The sheer number and amount of transactions that have been processed through our platform — $1.7 billion — speaks not only to the health of the auto reconditioning industry but also to the need for a solution like Mobile Tech RX.” Moo Moo Express raises $11,660 for St. Jude Children’s® Research Hospital COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash has announced the donation of $11,660 to St. Jude Children’s® Research Hospital, according to a press release. Monetary donations were collected at all 16 Central Ohio Moo locations from Nov. 29th to Dec. 1st and will help St. Judefurther its mission of saving the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, the release continued. Throughout the St. Jude donation campaign, Moo Moo Express offered a free “Whole Plus” carwash ($13 value) to customers in exchange for a $5 monetary donation, the release noted. One hundred percent of proceeds benefitted St. Jude, the release added, and at the campaign’s conclusion, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,330 free carwashes, totaling more than $30,300 at full retail value.

“We’re always looking at how we can leverage our customer’s generosity to positively impact non-profit organizations doing remarkable things. St. Jude is the perfect example of an impressive organization that has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened 50 years ago,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts and founding partner of Moo Moo Express Car Wash. “Most of their funding comes from private donations like our donation campaign and directly impacts families with children fighting cancer, as they never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. They can simply focus on helping their child live.” Zips Car Wash, CARS and Susan G. Komen® fight against breast cancer with vehicle donations LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Zips Car Wash recently made an impactful partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, according to a press release. Zips graciously offered to donate to Komen “25% from the sale of each new, specially designed, pink Exclusive Access Wash for a Curecard, with a guaranteed minimum donation by Zips of $100,000.” As part of this partnership, Zips and Komen will also be working with CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services), Komen’s national vehicle donation program provider, allowing Komen supporters across the U.S. to turn their vehicle into proceeds for the fight against breast cancer, the release continued.

Nikia Hammonds-Blakely, Komen’s program manager of corporate partnerships and sponsorships, breast cancer survivor and advocate, says, “We are thrilled about this collaboration with Zips and CARS. Their dedication, creativity and motivation to help us find the cures for breast cancer is inspiring.” Partnerships such as this have helped Susan G. Komen make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer, the release noted. To learn more about this partnership, visit komen.org/zipscarwash. To donate your vehicle, visit komen.org/cars or call 1-877-77-KOMEN. Sun Splash Car Wash opens MOSES LAKE, Wash. — According to www.ifiberone.com, Sun Splash Car Wash opened on Jan. 4th. The new wash resides in what used to be the Glass House Dog and Car Wash, which closed in May 2018, and the building has been remodeled with new carwash equipment, the article continued.

Sun Splash offers free vacuums (with a plan to add 11 more in the spring), air wands for blowing debris out of hard-to-reach areas, mat washers and an unlimited carwash program, the article concluded. Luci’s Carwash & Drive-Thru Convenience Store opens CONVERSE, Ind. — According to www.kokomotribune.com, Luci’s Carwash & Drive-Thru Convenience Store opened less than two months ago, but it is already generating a lot of buzz. The store is named after owners Ryan and Beth Frank’s 15-year-old daughter, who has autism, the article continued. Luci has liked water, especially spraying water, ever since she was a child, and so in order to both give back to the community and have a place where their daughter could work and have fun, the Franks bought a rundown former carwash and remodeled it, the article continued. The carwash features a touchless in-bay automatic, while the convenience store not only offers candy, coffee and soft drinks but also gourmet sodas, such as the Luci’s Special that contains Dr. Pepper, coconut and vanilla or the Golden Eagle that has root bear, vanilla, butterscotch and cream, the article noted.

Luci’s also offers grab-and-go breakfast options and snacks, such as hot dogs, tacos, pretzel bites and more, the article stated. The business’ Facebook page already has over 1,200 likes, which is more than the town of Converse’s population, the article noted. Ryan credits this early success to the brand push, as every drink has a Luci’s logo and every employee wears a Luci’s T-shirt, the article stated. “We’ve spent almost no money on marketing,” he said. “Facebook has helped a lot, but the community has been so good to us.” The business currently has 15 to 18 employees, mostly students, and Luci also works there, the article added. Having a child with autism themselves, the Franks understand the challenges associated with having a special needs child and, therefore, hope to employ more people with special needs in the future, the article concluded. The Soapy Bucket Car Wash gets an upgrade HOWELL, Mich. — According to www.livingstondaily.com, co-owners Russ and Monique Springborn recently remodeled Soapy Bucket Car Wash to accommodate more customers and upgrade the technology.

The carwash underwent nearly a year of construction and reopened on Jan. 17th, the article continued. “One bay is fully automated,” Russ said. “You can program it on how it washes your car, and it has a new dryer system. When you pull in, you don’t need an attendant. This does all of that automated. There’s no tipping required.” Before the remodel, the carwash only featured self-serve bays, the article noted. The in-bay automatic and four upgraded self-serve bays — which will feature more options, such as triple foam cleaner and spot-free rinse — will be open 24 hours a day, the article stated. The carwash also features a new paystation, where customers can pay with cards or cash, and it will also utilize an app for deals, promotions, communication with customers and a loyalty program, so that customers can save their payment information to the app, which will provide a bar code to scan at the wash, the article noted. The couple also had the bays enlarged from being eight to 11 feet tall in order to accommodate today’s larger vehicles and certain specialized vehicles, the article stated. “The old [carwash] was beat up. It was about 50 years old. We’re trying to take everything that was wrong before and correct it,” Russ said. “We plan on building a couple more. I can’t give you many details on that yet. They would be in the county — larger facilities. We want to get this one running first.”

