Mister Car Wash surpasses 1 million unlimited wash club members

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash has announced a major milestone of surpassing 1 million active members in its unlimited wash club, according to a press release.

Since launching the club in 2003, the Tucson-based carwash operator has revolutionized the carwash industry and changed the way customers think about washing their cars, the release continued.

“Back then it was a radical idea and many people thought it was crazy,” stated CEO John Lai in an internal memo to colleagues dated Feb. 17th. “UWC has been instrumental in reshaping how people care for their vehicles, allowing them to take pride in a clean, dry and shiny car and having it become part of their weekly routine — not just a once and a while treat.”

Members can take advantage of their membership by getting their cars washed as much as they want, using convenient member-only lanes and having access to all Mister Car Wash locations across the country, the release noted.

Lai added, “We’ve proven that a carwash membership program is about much more than ease and convenience — it’s about making members feel good every time they visit.”

And visit they do. With 326 locations, the nation’s largest conveyor carwash company delivers more than 50 million clean cars every year, providing employment to over 7,500 team members in 21 states, the release concluded.