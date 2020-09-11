Market Focus: Sign up for Grace for Vets

This week, we cover Grace for Vets, a trade show postponement, new hires, a voting campaign, a charity drive and grand openings.

Sign up for Grace for Vets GREENWICH, Conn. — Honor the military this year by joining the Grace for Vets charity drive. Grace for Vets thanks those who plan to honor all military service personnel with a free carwash on Nov. 11th, according to a press release. Over 2,680,031free washes have been given out since 2003, the release stated. In 2019, the event took place in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand at over 4,426 locations and gave away 347,054 free washes, the release continued. “I hope we’ll top 400,000 washes at 5,000 locations this year, and any increase will mark the 17th consecutive year of growth for participating washes,” said Mark Curtis, the event’s organizer and CEO of Splash Car Washes. For more information and to register your wash, visit www.graceforvets.org. Postponement of UNITI expo to May 2022 BERLIN — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate economic and social life, inevitably causing great difficulty to industry events. The organizers of UNITI expo assume that the virus will continue to force severe restrictions until next year, and if the situation deteriorates, it could even lead to a short-term ban on events, according to a press release.

As the leading trade fair for the retail petroleum and carwash industries in Europe with exhibitors and visitors from over 120 countries, UNITI expo thrives on encounters, personal discussions and meetings of industry representatives from all over the world, the release added. Social distancing, travel restrictions and the fear for the health and safety of the participants would damage the quality of the event, the release noted. “As we give the health and safety of all participants and the known high quality of the fair in all its components the highest priority, we have decided with a heavy heart to postpone UNITI expo to May 2022. According to all serious forecasts, the pandemic will be defeated by then and normal economic and social life will be possible again,” said Elmar Kühn, managing director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH. With this early decision and the choice of a safe alternative date, the organizers want to offer all participants maximum planning security and protect them from further risks, the release noted. A final event date is to be announced before the end of September, the release stated. Further, constantly updated information for exhibitors and visitors can be found at www.uniti-expo.com.

ZIPS Car Wash hires Tim Hicks as chief marketing officer LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the hiring of Tim Hicks as chief marketing officer (CMO), according to a press release. Hicks brings expertise in subscription-based models and over 30 years of sales and retail experience to the growing ZIPS brand, the release continued. “We’re confident that Tim’s extensive knowledge in sales and marketing will lead and challenge our team to take action and reach more of the communities we serve,” said Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash. “Our industry is ripe with opportunity for growth, and we know Tim will bring an outside perspective to our team that will help us increase customer-centric services and communication.” Hicks’ most recent experience as chief engagement officer for The Catalyst Group paired with years of developing familiar brands like Blockbuster, Gold’s Gym and Massage Heights have prepared him for the role of CMO at ZIPS, the release added. Hicks plans to accelerate the growth of ZIPS by focusing on delivering programs that drive trial, increase traffic and grow member retention, the release noted. “I am excited to build on the success of ZIPS; the entire team is laser-focused on ensuring every day that every customer will say: ‘I feel good. I went to ZIPS,’” said Hicks. “It really is about building a brand that engages the customer at every level and makes them feel good. I knew after spending my first week washing cars, meeting team members, talking with customers and having fun, I made the best career decision of my life,” Hicks added.

Mister Car Wash launches employee-inspired initiative to stimulate voter participation TUCSON, Ariz. — With the start of early voting for the fall elections in sight, Mister Car Wash has formally launched a national, non-partisan initiative to encourage the company’s nearly 6,000 employees to vote in the upcoming elections, according to a press release. Titled “Mister says YES to voting,” the initiative resulted from the company’s challenge to its employees earlier this year to submit ideas for getting more involved in the civic process, the release continued. The goal is for each employee to be registered to vote by Sept. 22nd, though the program is entirely voluntary, the release added. The company is now providing internal resources through its e-learning platform to guide employees through the registration process in their respective states and to provide them with non-partisan information on what will be on the ballot this November, the release noted. During October, the company will be providing additional resources for employees to help them locate their polling places, apply for mail-in ballots, learn more about candidates and issues, and remind them to cast their ballots by mail or in person, the release stated.

Separately, the company will provide the public with information about the initiative on its website along with links and other resources, the release continued. “Mister Car Wash believes that every voice matters and that every vote counts,” stated John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash. “‘Mister says YES to voting’ is a grassroots initiative that came from our own employees, and we couldn’t be prouder. Their desire to see their fellow employees engaged, equipped and encouraged to vote reminds us of our commitment to our local communities and to our country, and that puts a smile on our faces as we work to shine a light on this most important American responsibility.” Mister Car Wash is joining many other national companies in the effort to break down barriers to voting and making sure that everyone has the opportunity to use his or her voice, the release stated. The public is invited to learn more at www.mistercarwash.com/voting. 7 Flags Car Wash and California Strong partnership a huge success SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — 7 Flags Car Wash has announced that it raised $5,412 to help the victims of Solano and Napa County that were devastated by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, according to a press release.

7 Flags partnered with the California Strong foundation on Sept. 4, 2020 and donated $1 for every car washed at its Vallejo, Fairfield, Vacaville and Citrus Heights locations, the release continued. 7 Flags also matched any donation up to $1,000, the release added. President of 7 Flags, Jason Anthony, said, “This fire season has been one of the scariest in history for the state of California; the LNU Lightning Complex Fire hit really close to home, with my family and countless employees being forced to evacuate. We are so excited to be able to partner with California Strong, to be able to raise money for the local people whom were affected by the fire.” California Strong is committed to raising money and support for families affected by disasters, the release added. Grants are provided to families to offer relief directly after a disaster, which can include replacement of personal items, temporary housing, food and gas money, the release concluded. For more information about 7 Flags Car Wash, please visit www.7flagscarwash.com. For more information about California Strong, please visit www.CaliforniaStrong.org. PRIP opens state-of-the-art carwash in Boca Raton BOCA RATON, Fla. — After eight long, hard months of total demolition followed by new construction, Petroleum Realty (PRIP) has opened a new-generation gas station, carwash and convenience store on 1255 W Palmetto Park Rd. in Boca Raton, Florida, according to a press release.

Originally built in the 1970s on the north side of Palmetto Park Rd., just east of Interstate 95, the all-new glass, steel and concrete structure incorporates the best in new technology from fast delivery gas pumps with video screens, a new convenience store with freshly made items and espresso bar, and a window into its Cool Clean Car Wash that gets cars through in record time, the release continued. With both express and full service lanes, Cool Clean Car Wash gives customers multiple options to get their cars cleaned by the latest technological advances in the industry, the release added. “We are incredibly excited to welcome back our customers and invite new friends to get a carwash, buy gas and sample our convenience store offerings,” said Founder Stephen H. Bittel. “Our Cool Clean Car Wash utilizes the best and newest carwash technology, and our pumps are the fastest around. Our customers can look forward to a great new experience with us.” Unlimited monthly carwash club memberships with a license plate reader enable customers to sign up and go through the new tunnel wash with touchless entry and no human contact, promoting the best in safe interactions, the release noted.

The wash’s full service features provide an even deeper clean inside and outside of the vehicle, the release added. The grand opening special includes membership to the VIP unlimited carwash club for the first month for the price of a single wash, the release stated. Still branded as a Valero station, the Palmetto Park store is one of five PRIP stations in Boca Raton and features its second carwash in the area, the release continued. Next year, PRIP hopes to begin the scrape and rebuild of another store located on Camino Real in East Boca, the release noted. ModWash announces appointment of new CEO CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.—ModWash, a new express carwash operator, has announced the appointment of John (JT) Thomson as CEO, according to a press release. Thomson comes from GO Car Wash and replaces the company’s interim CEO, Hans Weger, the release continued. Thomson brings a wealth of carwash experience to ModWash as the company sets out to have 16 carwashes operating by the end of 2020, 30 by the end of 2021 and 100 by the end of 2023, the release stated. ModWash’s current growth plan focuses primarily on ground-up developments paired with redevelopments and an occasional strategic acquisition, the release noted. All ModWash locations will feature state-of-the-art carwash equipment and technology, resulting in an environmentally conscious wash and an exceptional guest experience, the release added.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to help launch the ModWash brand and lead the ModWash team. It has been an incredible privilege to work at GO with such a great team and group of investors. Now I’m thankfully and enthusiastically looking forward to big, bright opportunities at ModWash with our strong team of motivated, strategically minded people. I look forward to helping make the ModWash vision a reality, creating positive and lasting ripple effects in the local communities we serve,” said Thomson. Most recently, Thomson co-founded GO Car Wash in January 2019, where he started as the chief operating officer and became the chief development officer and president, the release continued. During the first 12 months, Thomson helped shape the management team, build the GO Car Wash brand, oversee marketing strategy and work with the team to create strategic systems and processes for operations, playing a critical role in the growth of GO Car Wash, the release added. ModWash is backed by HUTTON, a well-capitalized commercial real estate, development and investment company that has completed more than 1,300 projects for hundreds of retailers across 40 states over the past 22 years, the release noted. Under President and CEO Karen Hutton’s leadership, HUTTON is primarily focused on developing, acquiring, managing and constructing single-tenant, shopping center, multi-family and self-storage properties, the release stated.

Hutton has received numerous accolades for her business acumen, including 2019 Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year and 2020 Globe St. Net Lease Individual Influencer, the release added. “HUTTON and the ModWash team are thrilled to have JT on board. We’re confident that he’ll bring the expertise, strategy, creativity and leadership that we need and value on the ModWash team,” said Hutton. ModWash has four locations open in Lexington, North Carolina; Thomasville, North Carolina; Gaffney, South Carolina; and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the release explained. The next ModWash locations will open in Florida and New Jersey, as well as additional locations in North Carolina, the release concluded. For more information about ModWash, please visit www.ModWash.com or follow ModWash on social media. CLEan Express Auto Wash opens second location CLEVELAND — According to www.cleveland.com, CLEan Express Auto Wash opened its second express wash in the Greater Cleveland area on Sept. 11th. The new location at 4365 Mayfield Rd. differs greatly from the first location at the intersection of Carnegie Ave. and 36th St., which opened in early August, the article continued.

According to an email from Beth Martin, marketing director for Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of CLEan Express Auto Wash, “It’s much larger, has an indoor free vacuum lot and is a rehab of a former Walgreen’s building, which I think is a cool story.” Cloud10 Car Wash opens new location WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — According to www.timesleader.com, the newest Cloud10 Car Wash opened on Wilkes-Barre Blvd. on Sept. 4th, and a grand opening will be held in late October or early November. Currently, if customers sign up for a 99¢ activation fee, they will receive free carwashes for a month, the article continued. Brendan Johnson, a principal with the company, said, “Basically, customers get to try us out for a month for free. We’re that confident that people will love our carwash.” Johnson said the company has received a good customer response so far, with comments like “best carwash ever” and “customer service is fantastic,” the article noted. “And customers tell us they are thrilled to have something like this in the market,” Johnson said. “Even in the last four days, the response has been extremely positive.”

