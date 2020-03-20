Market Focus: UNITI expo postponed

This week, we cover the postponement of UNITI expo and carwash expansion.

UNITI expo is postponed due to the coronavirus BERLIN — The next edition of UNITI expo, originally planned for May 26-28, 2020, has been rescheduled to Feb. 9-11, 2021, as the event’s organizers react to the development of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release. “Up until a few weeks ago, we were all still hoping that the situation would improve by spring. Unfortunately, the rapid spread of the pandemic has made it increasingly unlikely that the fair will be held successfully at the originally planned time. Since then, we have been working tirelessly to find a suitable alternative date that ensures the health of our exhibitors and visitors as well as the success of the fair,” explained Elmar Kühn, managing director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH. The organizers, who are proud to have three fully booked and completely planned exhibition halls, wanted to find a date that was far away from the expected peak of the pandemic, the release noted. With the new date of Feb. 9-11, 2021, the organizers feel like they have done just that, the release stated. “The crisis has shown us once again the strong relationship we have with the industry. The understanding and support from our partners and exhibitors is outstanding, and so far all the exhibitors that have spoken to the UNITI expo team have given assurances that they will also be present on the new date. We are therefore expecting three full halls and a completely successful event on the new date,” said Ben Boroewitsch, the first point of contact for all exhibitors at UNITI expo.

The postponement will take place under unchanged conditions, meaning that Halls 1, 3 and 5, which were already planned for May, will be occupied with a total of 40,000 square meters (430,500 square feet) of exhibition space with no changes to the layout, the release noted. The three forums with their complete conference program and the unique GenussGARTEN FOODCOURT will also be kept just as planned, the release stated. More up-to-date information for exhibitors and visitors can be found at www.uniti-expo.de. Woodie’s Wash Shack secures new Nokomis, Florida, location TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents can now take care of their cars in style as Woodie’s Wash Shack continues to expand with a new express carwash in Nokomis, Florida, in Sarasota county, set to open during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a press release. Woodie’s purchased the 42,000-square-foot (0.97 acres) location to serve the Nokomis, Osprey and Venice area at 111 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis on Feb. 21st, the release continued. Like other Woodie’s locations, this store will use reclaimed water, with over 60% of it being reused, and is equipped with a dual belt conveyor, the release stated.

This new wash shack is a part of Woodie’s larger expansion to have 20 locations throughout Southwest Central Florida by the end of 2022, the release noted. The Nokomis location is the first of six new stores set for construction and will be complete by the end of the year, the release added. The Nokomis wash shack continues Woodie’s larger goal of elevating the carwash experience, the release continued. Like all Woodie’s locations, it will offer a membership option to provide better value and easier service for its customers, the release noted. The location will also focus on the express carwash model rather than a full service and self service option, the release concluded. For questions about the build site, contact Glen Styger at [email protected] or (813) 868-3100, ext. 253. Clearwater Car Wash opening second location MUNCIE, Ind. — According to www.wishtv.com, Clearwater Car Wash, which first opened four years ago and is based in Warsaw, Indiana, has invested over $5 million to open a new location in Muncie, Indiana.

