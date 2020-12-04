Market Focus: WOW Carwash hires John Sorenson as director of capital assets

This week, we cover a new hire at WOW Carwash, a grand opening and charity drive results.

WOW Carwash welcomes experienced executive to crucial role in preparation for future brand growth LAS VEGAS —WOW Carwash has named John Sorenson as its director of capital assets, according to a press release. This position will play a critical role in the brand’s plan to expand within its existing Las Vegas market in addition to other market opportunities, the release continued. Sorenson brings an impressive and seasoned background in the carwash industry to the WOW team, the release added. “John’s extensive knowledge and comprehensive understanding of the carwash industry will be a remarkably valuable asset to our company,” said Scott Wainwright, principle of WOW Carwash. “We enthusiastically look forward to supporting his growth and innovation in this role as we expand our presence in the Las Vegas market and explore other exciting opportunities for expansion.” Sorenson’s past experience includes six years as the director of corporate accounts and regional sales manager with National Carwash Solutions, previously MacNeil Wash Systems; three years as a partner in ANC Vehicle Wash Systems; and 12 years as general manager of Arizona Car Wash Systems, where he successfully led the company’s sales growth, strategic planning, project development and management of daily operations, the release stated.

“I am humbled and excited to join such a first-class organization as WOW Carwash,” said Sorenson. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to help the company creatively and innovatively expand its footprint. It’s truly easy to work for a company when you believe so strongly in its vision and its earnest, authentic dedication to its members and guests.” Sorenson will be responsible for supporting WOW’s current growth plans as well as strategic planning for the brand’s future growth, the release concluded. CLEan Express Auto Wash opens new location MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — According to www.middleburgheights.com, CLEan Express Auto Wash opened a new location at 18170 Bagley Rd. and is celebrating the grand opening with 10 days of free carwashes from Dec. 4-13. Customers will receive a free “CLEan-est” wash ($18 value) when they bring a monetary donation to benefit the Middleburg Heights Food Pantry, the article continued. CLEan Express is also conducting a fundraiser for the SCAN Hunger Center Pantry through its CLEan Cares Towel Exchange Program, wherein customers pay a one-time $4 fee to have access to the program, and all $4 will be donated to SCAN, the article noted.

CLEan Express is also offering introductory promotions for customers, the article concluded. 7 Flags Car Wash’s Susan G. Komen Foundation partnership and Grace for Vets event huge successes VALLEJO, Calif. — 7 Flags Car Wash and the Susan G. Komen foundation teamed up again for the month of October to help raise awareness about checking for breast cancer as well as to raise money to find a cure, according to a press release. The Susan G. Komen foundation donated pink neck gaiters and literature about how to prevent breast cancer, and the 7 Flags team promoted awareness by having all staff wear pink shirts, bracelets and breast cancer buttons, the release continued. 7 Flags Car Wash donated $1 for every full service carwash and $1 for every Fast Pass sold for the month of October and also accepted donations from its loyal customers, the release noted. 7 Flags Car Wash was able to raise $6,247 to donate to the Susan G. Komen foundation to help find a cure and has raised $51,849 over the past seven years, the release added; the company is looking forward to continuing its partnership with the Susan G. Komen foundation. President of 7 Flags Jason Anthony said, “This is a special event for the 7 Flags family. It is amazing to see the employees get behind such an incredible cause. We hope this partnership can continue for the foreseeable future.”

