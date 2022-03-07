Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash hires chief operating officer

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announces John White as the company’s first chief operating officer (COO), according to a press release.

As COO, White will oversee operations, sales, facility management, training and acquisition integration.

White will streamline ZIPS’s operations, planning and development to keep pace with the brands continued growth plans, which has been tremendous since 2020.

ZIPS now has over 225 locations across 22 states, the company set a record in 2021 with 27 site acquisitions.

“John brings with him a fresh set of eyes for our business and with his reputation of delivering world-class customer experiences, unlocking sustainable growth potential and scaling operations efficiently and profitably, we know he will be an asset to our team,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “He’s a passionate coach, mentor, and servant leader.”