 Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash hires chief operating officer
Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash hires chief operating officer

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash hires chief operating officer

 

ZIPS Car Wash hires chief operating officer

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announces John White as the company’s first chief operating officer (COO), according to a press release.

As COO, White will oversee operations, sales, facility management, training and acquisition integration.

White will streamline ZIPS’s operations, planning and development to keep pace with the brands continued growth plans, which has been tremendous since 2020. 

ZIPS now has over 225 locations across 22 states, the company set a record in 2021 with 27 site acquisitions.

“John brings with him a fresh set of eyes for our business and with his reputation of delivering world-class customer experiences, unlocking sustainable growth potential and scaling operations efficiently and profitably, we know he will be an asset to our team,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “He’s a passionate coach, mentor, and servant leader.”

Prior to joining Zips, White held numerous leadership positions in both public and private corporations. 

Most recently, White was COO for Iconic Group.

Prior roles include the COO of Fossil Group, President of Pandora Jewelry and a strategy consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton.

“I am truly humbled to be joining a great team that has accomplished so much,” said White. “ZIPS is in an exciting stage of growth and development with so much opportunity ahead, and I am looking forward to growing with the team.”

Bubble Down Car Wash announces expansion plans

TAMPA, Fla. — PetrolPlaza reported that Bubble Down Car Wash, a single-site North Tampa, Florida, carwash, recently revealed plans to rapidly expand operations.

Since first starting the North Tampa Bubble Down location in 2019, the company has purchased 10 plots of land with plans to build new sites.

Joining the existing location will be Bubble Down Car Wash locations across the greater Tampa area in Brandon, Riverview, East Tampa, South Tampa, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey, Weeki Wachee, Spring Hill and Longwood, Florida.

The company anticipates opening the 10 locations by 2024.

“We take a thoughtful and scientific approach to washing cars to provide the absolute greatest carwashing experience for our customers,” revealed Bubble Down Founder and CEO Bryan Zinober. “We invest significantly in site planning, construction, equipment and technology. Our methodical site selection prioritizes customer comfort and mobility, site navigation, access points, and environmental considerations. We are extremely passionate about washing cars.”

On top of the company’s Tampa-area growth, the leadership plans to expand across the state of Florida and eventually across the nation.

Read the original story here.

