Mister Car Wash expands in Florida, acquires in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Sunshine State with the opening of its newest location at 12611 US-19 in Hudson, Florida, according to a press release.
The Hudson and Port Richey areas are rapidly growing, and this location is situated to provide customers and members access as they travel to the coast from both Interstate 75 and Suncoast Pkwy.
Mister has nearly 800 team members in Florida and has grown significantly through acquisition and new build locations since first entering the state in 2007.
This growth has provided team members with opportunities to create careers and develop others around them.
Over 90% of Mister’s store managers nationwide have been promoted from within, creating a pipeline for growth in the company and a culture of caring.
“Customers and members feel the unique Mister experience comes from team members who care when they visit one of our stores,” stated Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “The continued expansion in Florida is not only creating even more growth opportunities for our team members but also sharing the Mister experience with even more customers and new members of our Unlimited Wash Club.”
The new Hudson location will be offering free carwashes on July 31st and August 1st.
Hours of operation of the new store are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to a separate press release, Mister Car Wash also announced the successful acquisition of Super Suds Car Wash, a single express location at 6118 Buffalo Gap Rd. in Abilene, Texas.
“The addition of this location maximizes our ability to service our current members and customers in the southwest part of the city and gives Super Suds members access to all Mister locations,” shared Casey Lindsay, vice president of corporate development for Mister Car Wash. “The Emerson family have built a nice business with a culture that matches ours, and we are looking forward to welcoming their team into the Mister family.”
Customers of Super Suds Car Wash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term.
Throughout the next year, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate the store into the brand.