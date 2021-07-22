Mister Car Wash expands in Florida, acquires in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Sunshine State with the opening of its newest location at 12611 US-19 in Hudson, Florida, according to a press release.

The Hudson and Port Richey areas are rapidly growing, and this location is situated to provide customers and members access as they travel to the coast from both Interstate 75 and Suncoast Pkwy.

Mister has nearly 800 team members in Florida and has grown significantly through acquisition and new build locations since first entering the state in 2007.

This growth has provided team members with opportunities to create careers and develop others around them.

Over 90% of Mister’s store managers nationwide have been promoted from within, creating a pipeline for growth in the company and a culture of caring.