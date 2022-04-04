 Mister Car Wash opens Florida location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash opens Florida location

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings announces opening of The Wave Car Wash

on

Market Focus: The industry mourns the passing of Harvey Miller

on

ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fire Station Express
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Our first Wash of the Week feature is Soapy Joe's, an express chain based in San Diego, California.

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

Amplify Car Wash Advisors' VP of business development provides insights on how she has been successful as a leading woman in carwash.

Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

ICA's VP of Partnership gives advice to women entering the carwash industry along with information about The Car Wash Show™ 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading Women — Christina Dyer

Woman CEO Christina Dyer explains how her organization, Noble Adventures, can help strengthen carwash leadership.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens Florida location

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash recently announced in a press release the opening of its newest location at 10041 US Highway 441 in Leesburg, Florida.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Leesburg location will host a grand opening celebration April 8 and 9, featuring free platinum express washes, valued at $20.

As part of the platinum package, customers will experience all of Mister’s signature products, including the waterfall HotShine® Carnauba wax, Repel Shield and Platinum Seal.

“We have seen a lot of success from our locations in Tavares and Mt. Dora, and we are eager to build on that momentum in the Lake County region by adding a convenient location for travelers along Highway 441,” said James Throckmorton, vice president of real estate development for Mister Car Wash. “As we expand our reach across Florida, we are paying attention to where our existing members are, and how far they commute to access the premier quality wash that we offer. It is our goal to provide service and care to this region by increasing our attention into these communities where our customers live.”

Advertisement

The new location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems.

A point of pride for the company is the sophisticated water filtration and reclamation systems which provide a sustainable and water responsible carwash.

Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on-site.

Unlimited wash club members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the city using dedicated member only lanes.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Advertisement

The company now operates 399 locations across 21 states.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Midwest expansion

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash launches member portal

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash reports Q4 earnings

Carwash News: Spotless Car Wash Brands announces new name, leadership

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing