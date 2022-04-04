Mister Car Wash opens Florida location

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash recently announced in a press release the opening of its newest location at 10041 US Highway 441 in Leesburg, Florida.

Click Here to Read More

The Leesburg location will host a grand opening celebration April 8 and 9, featuring free platinum express washes, valued at $20.

As part of the platinum package, customers will experience all of Mister’s signature products, including the waterfall HotShine® Carnauba wax, Repel Shield and Platinum Seal.

“We have seen a lot of success from our locations in Tavares and Mt. Dora, and we are eager to build on that momentum in the Lake County region by adding a convenient location for travelers along Highway 441,” said James Throckmorton, vice president of real estate development for Mister Car Wash. “As we expand our reach across Florida, we are paying attention to where our existing members are, and how far they commute to access the premier quality wash that we offer. It is our goal to provide service and care to this region by increasing our attention into these communities where our customers live.”