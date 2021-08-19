Mister Car Wash opens new location in West Jordan, Utah

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash is expanding its presence in the Beehive State through the opening of its newest location at 5512 West 7800 S., West Jordan, Utah, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to be growing our footprint even further in Utah with the recent opening of our Herriman store and now our latest location in West Jordan,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “At the center of each new opening is our core value, ‘We Care,’ and that attitude shines through each and every employee at Mister as we provide top-notch service to our customers.”

To celebrate the new store opening, the West Jordan location will be offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club® memberships throughout the month of August.