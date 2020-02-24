Mister Car Wash opens stores in Cedar Rapids and El Paso

TUCSON, Ariz. — In the heart of Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s, winter snow weather, Mister Car Wash announced its newest locations in the City of Five Seasons, 5520 Edgewood Rd. NE and 3405 Williams Blvd. SW, and hosted grand opening celebrations at both locations from Feb. 21-22, according to a press release.

Free Platinum Express carwashes were offered on both days from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., with $10 Platinum Express carwashes from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the release continued.

Additional premiums throughout the two-day celebration included $5 off per month for the first three months of new unlimited wash club Platinum memberships for memberships purchased between Feb. 21-28 and free car care kits offered to the first 1,000 customers each day that weekend, the release noted.

Mister Car Wash opened its first location in Cedar Rapids in 1999, and the addition of the two new stores brings the total local employee count to nearly 70, the release added.

“We can’t imagine a better time to expand our footprint in Cedar Rapids than in the winter, when cars are at their dirtiest and when we’re offering free washes,” said Pete Nani, Mister Car War director of operations for the Midwest region. “We truly love this community and have felt so welcome since the day we opened our first store here, and we’re honored to be among the many people and businesses working every single day to make Cedar Rapids shine.”

According to a second press release, to mark the opening of its 12th location in El Paso, Texas, at 3516 N. Zaragoza Rd., Mister Car Wash will host a grand opening celebration at the new facility from Feb. 28-29, featuring free Platinum Express carwashes, valued at $20, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.