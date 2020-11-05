ModWash acquires 5 Zips Car Wash locations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. —ModWash has acquired five carwash locations previously owned by Zips Express Car Wash, according to a press release.

These new acquisitions are part of the carwash’s rapid, strategic growth plan, deploying over $200 million in capital over the course of 24 months, the release continued.

All five washes are scheduled to open or reopen under the new ownership by the end of November 2020, the release added.

Two locations, Stanford and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were previously open and operating as Zips Express while the locations in Moon, Pennsylvania, Wilkins, Pennsylvania, and Eden, North Carolina, will be opening for the first time under the ModWash brand, the release stated.

With 25 more locations either under construction, under contract or in the due diligence stages of acquisition, the ModWash development team is on track to open 16 new sites before the end of the year, the release added.

“The acquisition of these Zips locations falls right in line with our plan to continue to grow out our North Carolina market and kick off our campaign to aggressively blanket the Pittsburgh market,” said ModWash CEO JT Thomson.

With each new location’s grand opening, ModWash offers complimentary carwashes to new customers and exclusive grand opening specials on unlimited ModMemberships, the release noted.

Access to complimentary vacuums, microfiber towels, sanitizer spray, glass cleaner and carpet floor mat cleaner is included with all washes, the release stated.

“ModWash sets the bar extremely high when it comes to customer service and product quality. We look forward to serving our members and customers at these new locations and introducing our communities to the ModWash difference. We’ve inspired thousands of loyal ModWash members and are looking forward to serving many more,” said Thomson.