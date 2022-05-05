 Mr. Magic acquires Globe Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Mr. Magic acquires Globe Car Wash

Carwash News

Mr. Magic acquires Globe Car Wash

 

on

PITTSBURGH — Mr. Magic Car Wash, an express tunnel platform in the greater Pittsburgh region, announced in a press release that it has acquired USAuto Inc., d.b.a. Globe Car Wash.

Globe Car Wash is a premier express carwash site located in Western Pennsylvania.

With the acquisition, Mr. Magic now operates 13 locations in the greater Pittsburgh and Morgantown, West Virginia, markets.

“Globe’s cutting-edge marketing and unlimited program are an excellent fit with the Mr. Magic platform as they share our commitment to providing the highest quality wash and best value for our customers,” said Hank Richard, CEO of Mr. Magic.

“We have known the team at Globe for many years and are excited to welcome them to our team at Mr. Magic and look forward to providing them with professional development and career opportunities as we continue to grow the premier platform in Western Pennsylvania,” said John Richard, COO of Mr. Magic.

In this article:,
