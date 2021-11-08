 National Carwash Solutions completes acquisition of Zep Vehicle Care
National Carwash Solutions completes acquisition of Zep Vehicle Care

Carwash News

National Carwash Solutions completes acquisition of Zep Vehicle Care

 

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS), a provider of end-to-end carwash systems, services and solutions, has completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Zep Vehicle Care (ZVC), according to a press release.

ZVC’s commercial carwash chemical offerings, marketed under well-known brands, including Armor All Professional®, Blue Coral® and Rain-X®, complement NCS’ existing products to provide customers with the broadest selection of carwash chemicals.

These products are additive to NCS’ comprehensive equipment and service offerings, including MacNeil Wash Systems, Ryko Solutions, TSS products and services, and Vacutech Vacuums.

ZVC also brings its PurClean water management and reclamation equipment brand to the combined entity.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The new legal entity will be NCS Vehicle Care Inc.

“Today represents a milestone moment for our company as we officially welcome the Zep Vehicle Care team to NCS,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of NCS. “Our combined companies and teams allow us to provide carwash operators with a superior selection of chemicals, equipment and solutions to meet their consumers’ needs. Joining forces will further enable us to provide carwash operators with an efficient and integrated sales and service experience to help them drive profitable growth.”

“The Zep Vehicle Care team is excited to join National Carwash Solutions,” said Greg Heyer, chief commercial officer of ZVC. “Our organizations are natural complementary fits and we’re looking forward to delivering the exceptional end-to-end solutions our customers have come to expect.”

Gillen will continue to serve as CEO of NCS, Heyer will lead the ZVC business and executives from both NCS and ZVC will assume leadership positions across the organization.

Berkshire Partners, an existing investor in NCS, is the majority owner of the newly combined company.

Weil served as legal advisor to NCS, Baird served as financial advisor to Zep Inc. and Fried Frank served as legal advisor to Zep Inc.

