 National Carwash Solutions unveils new facility in Barrie, Ontario

BARRIE, Ontario — The inauguration ceremony brought together key leaders from NCS, the Barrie mayor's office and members of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

By Rich DiPaolo
Senior leadership of NCS including Jesse Wurth, CEO; Jim Balengar, SVP equipment & marketing; and Billy Benson, SVP operations along with Ward 2 Councillor for Barrie Craig Nixon and Paul Markle, executive director for the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

BARRIE, Ontario — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge facility in Barrie, Ontario, the company announced in a press release.

The inauguration ceremony brought together key leaders from NCS, representatives from the Barrie mayor’s office and members of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

NCS’s new facility exemplifies the company’s commitment to revolutionizing carwashing technology and fostering collaborative partnerships within the community, the release stated.

“The opening of our state-of-the-art facility in Barrie marks a significant achievement for NCS and the carwashing industry as a whole,” said Jesse Wurth, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “We are thrilled to utilize this cutting-edge space to drive innovation, empower our teams and deliver unparalleled solutions to our customers.”

Ward 2 Councilor Craig Nixon, representing the Barrie mayor’s office, commended NCS’s investment in the community and its potential to drive economic growth. “We are excited to be part of the opening of this amazing facility in Barrie and applaud NCS’s commitment to advancing technology and creating opportunities in our city. This facility represents a testament to Barrie’s position as a hub for innovation and business development.”

For more information visit http://www.ncswash.com.

Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

VICTORIA, Texas — The new wash is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations.

By Rich DiPaolo
VICTORIA, Texas — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away the top-tier carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on their newest carwash in Victoria, the company announced in a press release.

The new location is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Texas to 48.

