NCS partners with Carolina Pride

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) has announced its strategic partnership with Carolina Pride Carwash Systems & Solutions, creating the largest direct installation and service company in North America, powered by NCS, according to a press release.

“We are very excited to partner with Carolina Pride, a leading distributor of carwash systems, services and cleaning solutions,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “Carolina Pride has an impressive story and reputation. Under the leadership of Dale Reynolds, Carolina Pride has become a premier distributor and serves a nationwide customer base via a top-tier line of proprietary equipment products. We are thrilled to welcome Dale and his team to the NCS family.”

Carolina Pride, based in Timberlake, North Carolina, is a leading supplier of in-bay and tunnel carwash systems, self service equipment, and maintenance and installation services in North and South Carolina.