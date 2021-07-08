 NCS partners with Carolina Pride
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

NCS partners with Carolina Pride

on

Market Focus: Tommy’s Express to break ground on new headquarters

on

Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away

on

True Blue reaches 61 carwashes with 8-store acquisition
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

Carwash Connection: A Look at Ceramics Video
play

Carwash Connection: A Look at Ceramics

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 75: A Sneak Peek of the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition

Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media, goes over some statistics from the third edition of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

NCS partners with Carolina Pride

 

on

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) has announced its strategic partnership with Carolina Pride Carwash Systems & Solutions, creating the largest direct installation and service company in North America, powered by NCS, according to a press release.

Advertisement

“We are very excited to partner with Carolina Pride, a leading distributor of carwash systems, services and cleaning solutions,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “Carolina Pride has an impressive story and reputation. Under the leadership of Dale Reynolds, Carolina Pride has become a premier distributor and serves a nationwide customer base via a top-tier line of proprietary equipment products. We are thrilled to welcome Dale and his team to the NCS family.”

Carolina Pride, based in Timberlake, North Carolina, is a leading supplier of in-bay and tunnel carwash systems, self service equipment, and maintenance and installation services in North and South Carolina.

Advertisement

Carolina Pride is also a leading manufacturer of self-serve carwash systems and tunnel support equipment, including water treatment, motor controls and chemical injection systems, with distribution across North America.

“Carolina Pride is excited to be partnering with National Carwash Solutions. NCS is a carwash industry leader with world-class brands, including MacNeil, Ryko, TSS, Vacutech, CleanTouch, and Lustra,” said Dale Reynolds, president and second-generation owner of Carolina Pride. “We are proud to add our name and line of industrial-grade wash systems to the NCS brand. These include Performa™, EXPRESS™, OPTIMAX and Tunnel Solutions. We see this partnership as an opportunity to continue to grow our business [and] better serve our customers and the carwash industry through expanded distribution channels within NCS’s network.”

Advertisement

 NCS has also partnered with leading carwash distributors in North America, including Hi-Performance Wash Systems, Auto-Clean, Arizona Car Wash Systems, Complete Car Wash, NuLook, Badger Land, Carwash Solutions, Car Wash Service of Arizona, Big Man Washes and West Coast Car Wash Concepts.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash acquires Superwash Express in Florida

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash shares close above IPO price

Carwash News: Worker loses leg at carwash

Carwash News: Champion Xpress Car Wash names new CEO, details future expansion plans

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing