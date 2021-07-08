NCS partners with Carolina Pride

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) has announced its strategic partnership with Carolina Pride Carwash Systems & Solutions, creating the largest direct installation and service company in North America, powered by NCS, according to a press release.
“We are very excited to partner with Carolina Pride, a leading distributor of carwash systems, services and cleaning solutions,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “Carolina Pride has an impressive story and reputation. Under the leadership of Dale Reynolds, Carolina Pride has become a premier distributor and serves a nationwide customer base via a top-tier line of proprietary equipment products. We are thrilled to welcome Dale and his team to the NCS family.”
Carolina Pride, based in Timberlake, North Carolina, is a leading supplier of in-bay and tunnel carwash systems, self service equipment, and maintenance and installation services in North and South Carolina.
Carolina Pride is also a leading manufacturer of self-serve carwash systems and tunnel support equipment, including water treatment, motor controls and chemical injection systems, with distribution across North America.
“Carolina Pride is excited to be partnering with National Carwash Solutions. NCS is a carwash industry leader with world-class brands, including MacNeil, Ryko, TSS, Vacutech, CleanTouch, and Lustra,” said Dale Reynolds, president and second-generation owner of Carolina Pride. “We are proud to add our name and line of industrial-grade wash systems to the NCS brand. These include Performa™, EXPRESS™, OPTIMAX and Tunnel Solutions. We see this partnership as an opportunity to continue to grow our business [and] better serve our customers and the carwash industry through expanded distribution channels within NCS’s network.”
NCS has also partnered with leading carwash distributors in North America, including Hi-Performance Wash Systems, Auto-Clean, Arizona Car Wash Systems, Complete Car Wash, NuLook, Badger Land, Carwash Solutions, Car Wash Service of Arizona, Big Man Washes and West Coast Car Wash Concepts.