Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno to speak at NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno will share the company’s secret sauce on just how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” day in and day out, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention’s morning seminar and breakfast, according to a press release.

“If you want to provide customer service that people remark about, come hear what Arthur has to share, and walk away with a new outlook you can bring back to your wash,” said NRCC 2023 Chairman Bob Rossini. “Arthur Greeno is an outstanding addition to our educational lineup.”

The seminar and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. in the Atlantic City Convention Center.

This year’s event will also feature a keynote by Mark Denton, international award-winning leadership expert and celebrated speaker who has completed countless races and sailed more than 80,000 miles across the world’s most hostile oceans.

He is an expert on navigating turbulent waters in life and business.

In addition to these two programs, the NRCC has a diverse array of education to meet the needs of all attendees.

For a complete listing of this year’s educational lineup and to register, visit nrccshow.com.

Early Bird registration is available through Sept. 15.

For additional information visit nrccshow.com or call 800-868-8590.