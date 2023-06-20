 Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno to speak at NRCC

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Industry Events

Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno to speak at NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The best-selling author will share the company’s secret sauce on how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” at the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno will share the company’s secret sauce on just how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” day in and day out, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention’s morning seminar and breakfast, according to a press release.

Related Articles

“If you want to provide customer service that people remark about, come hear what Arthur has to share, and walk away with a new outlook you can bring back to your wash,” said NRCC 2023 Chairman Bob Rossini. “Arthur Greeno is an outstanding addition to our educational lineup.”

The seminar and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. in the Atlantic City Convention Center.

This year’s event will also feature a keynote by Mark Denton, international award-winning leadership expert and celebrated speaker who has completed countless races and sailed more than 80,000 miles across the world’s most hostile oceans.

He is an expert on navigating turbulent waters in life and business.

In addition to these two programs, the NRCC has a diverse array of education to meet the needs of all attendees.

For a complete listing of this year’s educational lineup and to register, visit nrccshow.com.

Early Bird registration is available through Sept. 15.

For additional information visit nrccshow.com or call 800-868-8590.

You May Also Like

Mark Porter - OPW
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
Carwash News

BendPak invests in new global headquarters

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — The new headquarters will be home to client and customer service, engineering, product development, marketing, information technology, human resources, accounting and management.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — BendPak, Inc. announced in a press release the company has purchased a new global headquarters in Agoura Hills, California.

The 22,256-square-foot administrative building, built in 2012 for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, is situated on 12 acres in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, just west of Los Angeles.

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
2 industry legends honored in ICA Hall of Fame

Industry legends Frank Dorsa and Manuel “Manny” Lozano were inducted during ICA’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

By PCD Staff
OPW exhibits new wash technologies at The Car Wash Show™

OPW VWS has introduced at the show four of its newest vehicle wash technologies from product brands PDQ Mfg. and Belanger.

By PCD Staff
At International Drying Corporation: Booths 1959, 426 and 265

Be sure to check out these booths while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
Day 2 of The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — Day two was jam-packed with education, the ICA Hall of Fame Celebration and more.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Ziebart multi-unit franchisee group expands to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Vincenzo Carangi and Ann Scalia will serve as part-owners of the Fort Myers location.

By PCD Staff
PSD Codax names new manager of business development

BRISTOL, England — Smith will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavian markets.

By PCD Staff
NYSCWA spring meeting features tour, communications consultant

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The interactive presentation from Skip Weisman provided great insight for attendees who were able to strengthen their skills.

By PCD Staff
Woodie’s Wash Shack opens second Gandy Blvd. location

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, a family-owned Bay area chain of carwashes, opened its newest location at 3011 W Gandy Blvd. on May 26, according to a press release.

By PCD Staff