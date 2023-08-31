 NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Motion and NSK officers at the award presentation, L-R: David Tassi and Andrew Pelletier (NSK); Chris Brewer (Motion); Tarek Bugaighis (NSK); Joe Limbaugh, Julie Knight and Robert Anaforian (Motion); Taylor Bond (NSK); and Alan Cripps (Motion).

Related Articles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries, Inc. named NSK its 2022 Supplier of the Year, according to a press release.

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services and earned the highest score in the multi-faceted Supplier Stratification rating system.

The presentation took place July 18, 2023, at NSK’s manufacturing facilities in Franklin, Tennessee.  

“NSK consistently seeks opportunities to increase their alignment with Motion’s strategies,” said Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s executive vice president and chief operations officer. “We appreciate NSK’s forward-thinking and their efforts to ensure Motion’s success in its growth plan.”

“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of everyone at NSK, from the U.S. team members to our factories around the world who support our local activities,” said Tarek Bugaighis, senior vice president – industrial business unit, NSK Americas, Inc. “The collaboration between our companies to serve the industrial market has been tremendous not only last year, but in the years prior as well, culminating with this year’s Supplier of the Year award. Thank you to Motion and to everyone from both companies that work so hard to deliver exceptional value to the industrial market. It has been a pleasure to work with Motion, and I look forward to all we can accomplish together in the years ahead.” 

Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula is a rating system that evaluates each supplier’s performance in a number of Supply Chain, Marketing and Field Support categories.

You May Also Like

Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
Carwash News

MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The reopened site marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes announced in a press release that the carwashing enterprise will celebrate the grand reopening of its Mallory Station Road location with a free weekend of carwashes Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The reopened site, located at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin, marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price to provide an easy, convenient option for customers.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Ultimate Shine announces grand opening of Ohio location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — This new carwash marks Spotless Brands’ 20th location to operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand and the second to open in Ohio.

By PCD Staff
Tint World plans strategic development in Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

By PCD Staff
A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and more.

By PCD Staff
DETAIL PLUS’s Sharie Sipowicz passes away

Sharie Sipowicz, long-time national sales manager for DETAIL PLUS, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 2, 2023.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Woodie’s Wash Shack breaks ground on new location in Fishhawk

LITHIA, Fla. — Founding membership sign-ups will be available at a discounted rate for those in the Lithia area.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Pitstop location in Mobile market

DALLAS — The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash hits 60 sites

MILFORD, Conn. — The new site, which has a 130-foot conveyor with 19 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 41st New York state location.

By PCD Staff
Bixby Knolls wins top wash honors

LONG BEACH, Calif. — This is the second consecutive win for the full-service hand carwash.

By PCD Staff