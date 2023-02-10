 Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Fourth edition now available

AKRON, Ohio — This comprehensive report offers industry benchmarks and trending information.

By PCD Staff

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine is proud to offer the fourth edition of its Professional Carwashing Industry Report. 

Over the past decade, this industry has seen an increased level of investor and private equity interest, leading to further expansion, growth and increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for both operators and suppliers.

How are operators responding to these trends and what are their opinions on the current state of their businesses and future outlook?

The Professional Carwashing Industry Report gives you the hard data you need to be successful in the car care industry.

The new Professional Carwashing Industry Report is available for $249.99 at Carwash.com.

For more information and to purchase the survey, visit https://www.carwash.com/industryreport.

