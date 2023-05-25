Quick Quack celebrates opening of 2 Calexico locations

CALEXICO, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best car wash package on every vehicle for two separate 12-day grand opening events to celebrate opening the doors on two carwashes in Calexico, the company announced in a press release.

The two carwash locations bring the total number of Quick Quack Car Wash locations in California to over 80 washes.

The first carwash, located at 1115 Imperial Ave. W, will celebrate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 29 with a special fundraiser for the Brown Bag Coalition, followed by 12 days of free carwashes from May 31 to June 11.

The other Calexico carwash is located at 2360 Rockwood Ave. and will hold a special fundraiser on June 12 with 12 days of free carwashes June 14-25.

During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top wash package (Ceramic Duck) for free.

Quick Quack will match donations from customers.

Quick Quack Car Wash locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers all over California and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Calexico,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”