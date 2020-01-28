Rain Forest Wash & Lube’s Robert Potetz wins $10,000 Tech U™ Training & Rewards competition

HOUSTON — Full Throttle Performance Products announced Robert Potetz as its grand prize winner of the 2019 Full Throttle Tech U™ Training & Rewards contest during a Jan. 22nd award presentation at Rain Forest Car Wash and Lube in Cypress, Texas, according to a press release.

For his service efforts, Potetz collected the grand prize of $10,000, the release continued.

During the year-long contest, now in its fourth year, he completed training and became a certified Tech U™ service advisor, helping customers improve the performance of their vehicles, the release noted.

The top 40 contestants are awarded $20,000 in prizes, the release added.

“I really believe in the Tech U™ program,” said Potetz. “There is a lot of product training out there, but there isn’t any sales training out there for service advisors. Full Throttle trains us to check every car every time and helps us diagnose and recommend what’s best for the customer.”

Potetz has only worked at Rain Forest Wash & Lube for about one and a half years as a shop manager, but his boss and company owner, Joe Hafeez, tapped Potetz to bring a renewed focus on the customer experience following his own acquisition of the full service carwash and lube business just two years ago, the release noted.