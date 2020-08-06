Sentinel Capital Partners announces sale of SONNY’S

Click Here to Read More

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, noted the release.

“Working closely with CEO Paul Fazio and his team as they pursued their vision of market leadership for SONNY’s has been an absolute privilege and pleasure,” said Scott Perry, a partner at Sentinel. “Over the past four years, SONNY’S has significantly expanded its market leadership as a total carwash solutions provider by broadening its product offering, consolidating distribution, and expanding geographically to the West Coast through both strategic acquisition and organic growth. SONNY’s installed base of carwash tunnels has grown considerably and contributed to its exceptional financial performance. We believe the future is bright for this extraordinary business and we wish the best to Paul and the entire SONNY’s team.”

“The Sentinel team has been an outstanding partner to SONNY’s since our relationship began and we’ve built lasting friendships with them,” said CEO Paul Fazio. “With Sentinel’s help, we have increased our growth trajectory, expanded into new product lines through transformative acquisitions, and moved closer to realizing our vision of being the premier one-stop provider of products and services to carwash professionals. We look forward to building on our success with our new private equity partners.”