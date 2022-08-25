Soapy Joe's Car Wash celebrates El Cajon grand opening

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the official opening of its new location on 2nd Street in El Cajon, California.

This opening marks Soapy Joe’s 17th location in San Diego County.

The official ribbon cutting and grand opening event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at 816 N 2nd St.

Honorary guests and attendees for the event will include members from the East County Chamber of Commerce, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Soapy Joe’s COO Megan Ragsdale.

“We are so lucky to continue to grow our presence in the East County area thanks to our loyal Soapy Joe’s family and community,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “As members of the community, Soapy Joe’s is committed to providing an exemplary and essential service, as well as new jobs that will continue to support the district.”