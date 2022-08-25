 Soapy Joe's Car Wash celebrates El Cajon grand opening
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Soapy Joe's celebrates El Cajon grand opening

on

Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co., dba Car Wash Insurance Agency, opens

on

Mammoth Holdings opens newest Silverstar Car Wash locations

on

Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash celebrates grand opening
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s celebrates El Cajon grand opening

 

on

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the official opening of its new location on 2nd Street in El Cajon, California.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This opening marks Soapy Joe’s 17th location in San Diego County.

The official ribbon cutting and grand opening event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at 816 N 2nd St.

Honorary guests and attendees for the event will include members from the East County Chamber of Commerce, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Soapy Joe’s COO Megan Ragsdale. 

“We are so lucky to continue to grow our presence in the East County area thanks to our loyal Soapy Joe’s family and community,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “As members of the community, Soapy Joe’s is committed to providing an exemplary and essential service, as well as new jobs that will continue to support the district.” 

Advertisement

The event will offer refreshments and Soapy Joe’s giveaways such as a neighborhood specific air freshener.

Additionally, the brand has partnered with Pepper Drive Elementary School to donate 25% of the proceeds from grand opening day.

Soapy Joe’s will also be offering the community the opportunity to become members for $1 for the first month at any wash level, available online or at the new El Cajon location through Sept. 30. 
The 2nd Street wash marks Soapy Joe’s 17th location with plans for continued growth and expansion through the end of 2022.

To date, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash has broken ground in Skyline, Miramar and Convoy, California, areas. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

Carwash News: NRCC countdown is on

Carwash News: EverWash lands on Inc. 5000 for the first time

Carwash News: Mammoth Holdings opens Alabama location

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing