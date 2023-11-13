 Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opens location in Vista, California

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opens location in Vista, California

VISTA, Calif. — The grand opening festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with free carwashes for every customer until 9 p.m.

By PCD Staff

VISTA, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its 21st express wash, which is located at 1661 W. Vista Way in Vista, California. 

“It’s been a record-breaking year for us at Soapy Joe’s, and our 21st location is just the latest and greatest development for us,” said Anne Mauler, VP of marketing at Soapy Joe’s. “We love serving the city of San Diego and can’t wait to open our doors to the Vista community and surrounding area.” 

The day-long grand opening festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with free carwashes for every customer until 9 p.m.

Vista Mayor John Franklin will be present for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a special donation presentation to the Helen Woodward Animal Center and Support the Enlisted Project as a result of Soapy Joe’s Pets and Vets program.  

To date, Soapy Joe’s has donated over $2 million to local organizations in the San Diego area, such as The San Diego Center for Children, the Emilio Nares Foundation, Helen Woodward Animal Center, STEP (Support the Enlisted Project), Rady’s Children’s Hospital and more.  

