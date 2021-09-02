Soapy Joe’s opens 15th location

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s, a family-owned carwash, will celebrate the official grand opening event of its newest San Diego County location at 10383 Friars Rd. in San Diego on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release.

Opening day festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways and other fun events.

Soapy Joe’s will also be partnering with multiple organizations, including the San Diego River Park Foundation, who will be receiving a $1,000 donation from Soapy Joe’s in support of the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to making the River Park a truly treasured regional asset that is valued by all members of the community.

In addition to the free carwashes, the grand opening event will also include catering, prizes and will even include a special live appearance from Soapy, the Soapy Joe mascot.