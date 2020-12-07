Connect with us
Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of GoToKiosk

 

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s has announced the strategic asset acquisition of custom pay station and kiosk manufacturer GoToKiosk’s carwash product line, including hardware and software, according to a press release.  

GoToKiosk’s engineering excellence in factory-direct product and product mix, software innovations and marketing solutions provides Sonny’s clients with a higher level of operational efficiency and profitability, the release continued.

“Bringing together the technical strengths of our two companies accelerates our ability to create new carwash controls solutions as well as marketing and business management solutions that deliver more value for our clients and partners,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “Evan Timmons and his team are well known for high-quality products, technical expertise and innovative systems. This is a great addition to our controls and marketing solutions and a huge benefit for our clients.”

“The combination of our products and Sonny’s world-class controls technology offers tremendous benefit for carwash owners and the industry. We’re proud to become a part of Sonny’s, and we look forward to creating more cutting-edge technology for the carwash industry,” said Evan Timmons, general manager of GoToKiosk.

