Spotless Brands breaks into new market with Mr. Klean acquisition

BALTIMORE, Md. — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, announced in a press release the addition of three new locations in the greater Tulsa, Oklahoma, area.
Spotless Brands will operate these locations under the Okie Express Auto Wash brand, which already operates nearly 20 locations in the Oklahoma City area.
Spotless Brands looks forward to continuing to provide the highest quality service, featuring Okie Express Auto Wash’s automated tunnel that can quickly wash, wax, apply tire shine and blow dry vehicles in just three minutes.
The new locations are:
- Mr. Klean, 7877 E. Admiral Pl., Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Mr. Klean, 2604 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma
- Mr. Klean, 1435 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma.
With this expansion, the Spotless team will invest capital into these new locations to significantly enhance and upgrade the current equipment, bringing its signature top-of-the-line technology to customers to improve their carwashing experience.
“We are excited to continue our growth across the state of Oklahoma and break into the Tulsa market, pushing us closer to our goal of 30 locations across the state by the end of 2022,” said Christian Seem, Spotless Brands COO. “We look forward to bringing our trusted name in quality carwashes to the Tulsa area, where customers can expect quick and reliable services all at affordable prices.”
Spotless Brands continues to set itself up to scale to over 170 locations by the end of 2022.