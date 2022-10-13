Spotless Brands breaks into new market with Mr. Klean acquisition

BALTIMORE, Md. — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, announced in a press release the addition of three new locations in the greater Tulsa, Oklahoma, area.

Click Here to Read More

Spotless Brands will operate these locations under the Okie Express Auto Wash brand, which already operates nearly 20 locations in the Oklahoma City area.

Spotless Brands looks forward to continuing to provide the highest quality service, featuring Okie Express Auto Wash’s automated tunnel that can quickly wash, wax, apply tire shine and blow dry vehicles in just three minutes.

The new locations are:

Mr. Klean, 7877 E. Admiral Pl., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mr. Klean, 2604 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Mr. Klean, 1435 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With this expansion, the Spotless team will invest capital into these new locations to significantly enhance and upgrade the current equipment, bringing its signature top-of-the-line technology to customers to improve their carwashing experience.