Spotless Brands partners with Ultimate Shine Car Wash

BALTIMORE — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, has closed its investment in Ultimate Shine Car Wash, a leading carwash operator in Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia, stated a press release.

As the only carwash consolidator with the leading position across multiple markets, continued the press release, Spotless will support Ultimate Shine by providing best-in-class processes, capital investment, technology innovation and operational support to bolster Ultimate Shine’s position within its existing markets and expand into new geographies. “We are excited to partner with Ultimate Shine,” said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless. “After extensive research into the carwash industry, we have identified Ultimate Shine as an operator uniquely positioned to expand its footprint both within its existing markets as well as into new markets. For more than 17 years, Ultimate Shine has provided high-quality services and excellence across eastern Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Spotless looks forward to providing the resources to expand, enhance its services, and maintain Ultimate Shine’s position as the premier carwash operator of choice.”

Ultimate Shine Car Wash was established in 2005 by David Wild and operates 17 locations across eastern Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The family-owned operation is committed to providing consistent quality customer service and offers a variety of express wash options. Spotless has identified Ultimate Shine as an operator uniquely positioned to scale and build an enduring business within its market. In addition to its existing locations, Ultimate Shine has an actionable pipeline of over 30 de novo opportunities. Spotless and Ultimate Shine are aligned on a win-win value creation strategy that combines Ultimate Shine’s local knowledge and premier locations with Spotless Brands’ innovative best practices and winning customer centric and member driven playbook.

