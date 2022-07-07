 Spotless Brands partners with Ultimate Shine Car Wash
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

Spotless Brands partners with Ultimate Shine Car Wash

 

BALTIMORE — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, has closed its investment in Ultimate Shine Car Wash, a leading carwash operator in Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia, stated a press release.

As the only carwash consolidator with the leading position across multiple markets, continued the press release, Spotless will support Ultimate Shine by providing best-in-class processes, capital investment, technology innovation and operational support to bolster Ultimate Shine’s position within its existing markets and expand into new geographies.

“We are excited to partner with Ultimate Shine,” said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless. “After extensive research into the carwash industry, we have identified Ultimate Shine as an operator uniquely positioned to expand its footprint both within its existing markets as well as into new markets. For more than 17 years, Ultimate Shine has provided high-quality services and excellence across eastern Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Spotless looks forward to providing the resources to expand, enhance its services, and maintain Ultimate Shine’s position as the premier carwash operator of choice.”

Ultimate Shine Car Wash was established in 2005 by David Wild and operates 17 locations across eastern Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The family-owned operation is committed to providing consistent quality customer service and offers a variety of express wash options. 

Spotless has identified Ultimate Shine as an operator uniquely positioned to scale and build an enduring business within its market. 

In addition to its existing locations, Ultimate Shine has an actionable pipeline of over 30 de novo opportunities.

Spotless and Ultimate Shine are aligned on a win-win value creation strategy that combines Ultimate Shine’s local knowledge and premier locations with Spotless Brands’ innovative best practices and winning customer centric and member driven playbook.

The partnership aims to grow Ultimate Shine’s business to over 50 locations by 2023.

“We could not be more pleased to partner with Spotless, an organization that shares our vision for quality, growth and innovation,” said Ultimate Shine Founder and President David Wild. “Spotless went to great lengths to understand our business and develop a forward-thinking plan for sustainable expansion that synergizes both companies’ strengths. We are excited to be entering this agreement with a partner that has operational best practices and strategies to further scale our business.”

Spotless’ portfolio now includes 120 units across Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Maryland via its market-leading brands Cobblestone Auto SpaOkie Express Auto WashFlagship Car Wash and Ultimate Shine Car Wash with an additional 50 units set to open in 2022, totaling 170 units by year end.

