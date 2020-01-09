Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Submissions open for the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher award

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team has asked readers to submit nominations for the Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) award for 29 years.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Our MVC award recognizes the top carwash employees across the U.S., and you can nominate anyone on the frontlines who helps your car care business thrive, such as on-site workers, service technicians, managers and supervisors.

Nominations must include:

  • Nominee’s full name
  • His/her place of work
  • His/her specific job responsibility
  • Reason for the nomination.

To submit a nomination for this year’s MVC award, email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by Jan. 24th.

The 2020 winner will be announced and featured in the March issue of PC&Dmagazine, as well as on our website, Carwash.com.

The 2019 MVC award recognized Jeff Wagner, general manager of Champion Xpress Car Wash, based in Lubbock, Texas.

You can read about last year’s award recipient here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Submissions open for the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher award

on

ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens eight new washes

on

Wall collapses at self-serve wash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Carwash News: Submissions open for the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher award

Carwash News: ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens eight new washes

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Successful Employees 101

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash

Market Focus: AAA Carolinas opens second carwash

Wall collapses at self-serve wash

Officers take down man selling guns at carwash
Connect
Newsletter Signup