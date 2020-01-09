Submissions open for the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher award

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team has asked readers to submit nominations for the Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) award for 29 years.

Our MVC award recognizes the top carwash employees across the U.S., and you can nominate anyone on the frontlines who helps your car care business thrive, such as on-site workers, service technicians, managers and supervisors.

Nominations must include:

Nominee’s full name

His/her place of work

His/her specific job responsibility

Reason for the nomination.

To submit a nomination for this year’s MVC award, email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by Jan. 24th.

The 2020 winner will be announced and featured in the March issue of PC&Dmagazine, as well as on our website, Carwash.com.

The 2019 MVC award recognized Jeff Wagner, general manager of Champion Xpress Car Wash, based in Lubbock, Texas.

You can read about last year’s award recipient here.