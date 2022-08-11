 Take 5 Car Wash opens 100th store
Take 5 Car Wash opens 100th store

Take 5 Car Wash opens 100th store

 

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Take 5 Car Wash® held the grand opening of its 100th store on Friday, August 5, in Woodstock, Georgia, a press release announced.

The Woodstock store washed 670 cars during its grand opening weekend.

Equipped with Take 5 Car Wash’s advanced express wash technology, the Woodstock location is among many new and refreshed Take 5 Car Washes throughout the country operating with high-performing, non-toxic Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas.

For the finishing touches following their wash, customers are also given complimentary access to the “Detail Depot,” which includes powerful vacuums, interior detailer, glass cleaner and microfiber finishing towels.    

In celebration of its grand opening, Take 5 Car Wash Woodstock is offering Take 5 Unlimited memberships, which give drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brands Car Wash locations for $9.99 for the first month through October 3, 2022.

The new location is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

It is located at 9469 HWY 92.

