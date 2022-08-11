Take 5 Car Wash opens 100th store

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Take 5 Car Wash® held the grand opening of its 100th store on Friday, August 5, in Woodstock, Georgia, a press release announced.

The new site joins 10 other Take 5 Car Wash locations in Georgia and 29 additional express carwashes in the state owned by its parent company, Driven Brands.

The Woodstock store washed 670 cars during its grand opening weekend.

Equipped with Take 5 Car Wash’s advanced express wash technology, the Woodstock location is among many new and refreshed Take 5 Car Washes throughout the country operating with high-performing, non-toxic Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas.

For the finishing touches following their wash, customers are also given complimentary access to the “Detail Depot,” which includes powerful vacuums, interior detailer, glass cleaner and microfiber finishing towels.