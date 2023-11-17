Big Dan’s Car Wash opens three locations in a month

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced in a press release the expansion of its footprint into northeast Georgia, metro Atlanta and Bradenton, Florida, with the opening of three new washes in the last 30 days:

Decatur, GA Location: 6024 Covington Hwy., Decatur, GA 30035

Toccoa, GA Location: 2421 Big A Rd., Toccoa, GA 30577

Bradenton 301 Location: 118 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, FL 34205

With these three openings, Big Dan’s has seven sites open in Georgia, one in South Carolina and nine in Florida.

The company now has four express wash locations in the Bradenton area, with additional locations coming to Manatee County/Sarasota in 2024.

The company’s 10th site in Florida is slated to open the week after Thanksgiving and will be the first site in the Orlando market.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team and what we’ve accomplished this year, especially three openings in the last 30 days,” noted Jay Shadday, president. “The company may be named for my grandfather, but our employees treat Big Dan’s as their own. Our success is due to the energy and passion they bring to their jobs daily. From expanding our reach in existing markets to introducing our brand into new markets, our team continues to rise to the occasion.”

According to company officials, during the grand opening period, they offer free washes for several days, unlimited wash club memberships for just $5 per month for the first three months and items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

Unlimited wash club memberships can be used at any Big Dan’s location in any city and state.

According to Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy, the company is both customer-centric and community-focused.

With the opening of these three locations, Big Dan’s will donate the first $5,000 in proceeds to a Boys and Girls Club in each of their communities.

“At Big Dan’s, we truly believe that part of being the best is making a difference,” noted Flournoy.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience, which experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly, well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities, and a competitively priced single wash and unlimited wash club program.

The company has 17 sites open and will open one additional site in November.

The corporate office in Rome, GA, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.