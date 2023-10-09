 Team Car Wash opens 10th location

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The new location is a major renovation of a previous carwash, with upgraded systems including soft-touch carwash tunnel technology, free vacuums and more.

By PCD Staff

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Team Car Wash announced in a press release it is expanding with its newest express carwash location now open in Hazlet, New Jersey.

This is the carwash chain’s 10th location in three years, the company said.

The newest Team Express Car Wash in Hazlet has improved upon the Crown Car Wash that was previously at this location with major building renovations, upgraded wash systems and a new approach to customer service. 

The wash features state-of-the-art, soft-touch carwash tunnel technology, free vacuums and unlimited wash membership opportunities.

“What sets Team Car Wash apart from our competitors is our state-of-the-art carwash technology, clean facilities and the high level of customer service we provide,” says Tom Fuller, owner of Team Car Wash. “We also pride ourselves on our ability to foster meaningful relationships within the community.”

Team Car Wash is a proud sponsor of the Somerset Patriots and is the official carwash of Rutgers Athletics.

The chain most recently donated free carwashes to the teachers and staff at 10 different local elementary, middle and high schools in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Team Car Wash continues to offer community support throughout the year, including their annual Haunted Car Wash at the Westfield location, with proceeds benefiting The Play Theatre.

Team Car Wash offers monthly memberships with unlimited carwashes, which include discounted pricing and exclusive perks, as well as single carwashes.

Customers can go to the Team Car Wash website to sign up for a free carwash when they join the text club at www.theteamcarwash.com and visit on site at 2800 NJ-35, Hazlet, NJ 07730.

