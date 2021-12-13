Tidal Wave Auto Spa acquires W4 Express Wash

Click Here to Read More

The acquisition includes 10 existing washes and 15 washes in development, opening between 2022 and 2024.

With over 25 new locations that opened in 2021, the acquisition of W4 Express Wash brings the total number of Tidal Wave Auto Spas to 87.

Tidal Wave expects to announce further openings before the end of 2021.

Justin Hendley, CEO of W4, said, “We are confident that our partnership with Tidal Wave will present exceptional opportunities for our team members and customers. Tidal Wave is an ideal business partner that, like W4, believes customers are earned through exceptional service.”

Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa said, “We are thrilled to welcome the W4 washes to the Tidal Wave family. This acquisition is aligned with our footprint, values and goal to be the best carwash in the industry. Not only does Tidal Wave gain 10 open locations but also a robust pipeline of greenfield development that we will fold into our aggressive focus on greenfield store development. We plan to provide tremendous personal and career growth for our new team members and allow W4 wash plan members the opportunity to experience the Tidal Wave difference.”