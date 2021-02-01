Tommy’s Express to bring 8 new locations to the D.C. area

Connect with us
HOLLAND Mich. — Tommy’s Express has announced it will be bringing eight new, locally owned and operated locations to the greater Washington, D.C. area, according to a press release. 

Michael Cianelli, Navy veteran and co-owner, explains, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of these growing and vibrant communities near our nation’s capital. We are dedicated to providing sustainable jobs to team members and reinvesting in the communities we serve. We love the Tommy’s system because of the outstanding customer experience it provides and its soft impact on the environment thanks to its use of recycled water and energy-efficient buildings.”

The signature 130-foot wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, a prominent branding and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel, the release noted. 

Future Tommy’s customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. area should expect short waits even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent product menu and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations on-site, the release added.

TOMMYCLUB wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to be automatically admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system. 

According to Tommy’s Express company President and Chief Innovation Officer Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to guest experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible. We work hard to give our guests an unforgettable carwash experience, and because of that, we seek out only the best properties to showcase our ground-breaking building designs.”

