Tommy’s Express bringing more locations to Michigan | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express has announced that two new locally owned and operated locations are coming soon to the communities of Byron Center and Caledonia, Michigan, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Their new locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express (Grand Rapids) and Quality Car Wash sites (Ottawa and Muskegon counties) in the West Michigan area to 12, with six more locations coming soon.

The carwash in Byron Center will be located at 8320 Byron Center Ave. SW, and the Caledonia site will be located at 9841 Cherry Valley Ave. SE.

Both sites will begin construction in the late summer of 2021.

According to company President Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible. We are excited to continue our growth in the West Michigan market and look forward to serving the communities for Byron Center and Caledonia.”