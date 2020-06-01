Connect with us
Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens four locations in May

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced the grand opening of four new franchise locations in the month of May 2020, according to a press release.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Largo, Florida; Leander, Texas; and Lincoln, Nebraska, these independently owned and operated locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to outstanding guest experience and wash quality, the release continued.

Tommy’s Express is a next-generation, high-efficiency national carwash franchise providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages, the release stated.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members, the release noted.

Self-service interior cleaning and vacuuming is available on-site, the release added.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Tommy’s Express experience to the Leander, Lincoln, Cedar Rapids and Largo communities,” said Ryan Essenburg, president of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love Tommy’s world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and on-site mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app ensures a quick, convenient and contact-free way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”  These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 39, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad, the release concluded.

