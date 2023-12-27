 Unlimited Auto Wash pursues Environmental Sustainability Certification for all locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Unlimited Auto Wash to pursue Environmental Sustainability Certification for all locations

JUPITER, Fla. — Seven facilities to be certified under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environ-mental sustainability program.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

JUPITER, Fla. — Unlimited Auto Wash Club announced in a press release the company has decided to pursue the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification program for all seven locations.

The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is an environmental sustainability certification program and allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) the ability to attain the world’s most popular environmental certification standard via a program designed and priced specifically for them, according to the release.

Related Articles

This allows an organization to validate, via third-party audit against the world’s top standard, its environmental / sustainability / green / eco-friendly actions.
The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally and with the environment.

It incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement.

Benefits include creating a culture of continual improvement, stakeholder engagement, lower costs, higher revenues and profits, improved employee performance, and doing the right thing for the environment for current and future generations, the release stated.
“We are a leader in our space and being the first environmentally certified sustainable carwash in the region was important to us and our employees,” said Kevin Dalton, CEO of the Unlimited Auto Wash Club. “The world needs organizations to commit to being sustainable; not mislead consumers via greenwashing. We have seven facilities and all seven will get certified.”

The seven individual locations and their statements can be found here:

– Palm Beach Gardens / Northlake – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-palm-beach-gardens-fl-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/
– West Palm Beach – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-west-palm-beach-fl-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/
– Tequesta – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-tequesta-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/
– Wellington – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-wellington-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/
– Jupiter – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-jupiter-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/
– Palm Beach Gardens / Frenchman’s – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-at-frenchmans-in-palm-beach-gardens-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/
– North Palm Beach / Lighthouse Drive – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-at-lighthouse-drive-in-north-palm-beach-will-pursue-sustainability-certification-compliance/

“When an organization pursues, and attains, the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up. They are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a message to all those around them that may be claiming to be environmentally supportive, but are in truth greenwashing by not validating their actions under a global third-party certification,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. “Companies who are agreeing to adhere to the world’s gold standard for sustainability certification are allowing their actions to be reviewed; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improving in every way.”


You May Also Like

We’re back with Landon Jackson, Defensive End for Arkansas Football, in a new episode of #CarWashConvos Season 2, presented by @zips3mincarwash
Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho
Carwash News

Tennessee’s Squirrel White featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — White rides shotgun and shares his pregame playlist, how he got his nick-name and more as they experience a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest Car Wash Convos episode featuring Squirrel White, Sophomore Wide Receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers on YouTube.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest Car Wash Convos episode featuring Squirrel White, Sophomore Wide Receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers on YouTube.

White is interviewed by former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of the popular series, the company announced in a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Whistle Express launches across Midwest and Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings unites more than 100 express carwashes under one brand.

By PCD Staff
National Carwash Solutions acquires International Drying Corp.

GRIMES, Iowa — Art Stephens, president and CEO of IDC, joins NCS as part of the acquisition.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo market

DALLAS — The site is the 23rd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff
UNC’s Samantha Meza highlighted in Car Wash Convos episode

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Meza is interviewed by former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of Car Wash Convos.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Clean Express continues Greater Pittsburgh expansion

PITTSBURGH — With the addition of Mt. Nebo, Clean Express now operates seven locations throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

By PCD Staff
Washworld Inc. announces new Georgia distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.

By PCD Staff
Tennessee’s Cooper Mays takes a ride through ZIPS Car Wash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This episode of Car Wash Convos features the Tennessee Volunteers senior offensive lineman.

By PCD Staff
Splash opens 61st location

MILFORD, Conn. — This marks Splash’s 38th express wash and features a 130-foot tunnel outfitted with 19 self-service vacuums.

By PCD Staff