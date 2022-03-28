 PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

 

The founder of Bliss Car Wash gives insights on sustainability, charity and customer behavior.
On this Unscripted video, we welcome David Delrahim, founder of Bliss Car Wash, to follow up on the recent profile we published in the January 2022 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine featuring Bliss Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More
With a background in the electrical sector, Delrahim first entered the carwash industry in 1996 with the opening of a full-service site. Over two decades later, his express chain is growing rapidly in the southern California region.

Watch the full interview to hear Delrahim’s insights on customer behavior, his company’s dedication to helping the world and plans for growth.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Read the profile here.

