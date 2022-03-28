PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

On this Unscripted video, we welcome David Delrahim, founder of Bliss Car Wash, to follow up on the recent profile we published in the January 2022 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine featuring Bliss Car Wash.

With a background in the electrical sector, Delrahim first entered the carwash industry in 1996 with the opening of a full-service site. Over two decades later, his express chain is growing rapidly in the southern California region.

Watch the full interview to hear Delrahim’s insights on customer behavior, his company’s dedication to helping the world and plans for growth.

