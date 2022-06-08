Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

Click Here to Read More

According to a brand spokesperson, “Here at All American we strive to make your carwash experience fast, convenient and enjoyable.” The team successfully accomplishes this using top-notch equipment, including an all-belt conveyor, that is surrounded by an innovative and fun tunnel design. According to allamericancarwash.com, the company is dedicated to staying on top of industry changes and technological updates.

The All American facility has 20 self-serve vacuum stations and three wide entrance lanes that allow large vehicles to easily enter the wash, with one lane being reserved for unlimited wash club members.

All American offers customers special deals the team promotes on social media, including carwash giveaways. To check out fun team videos showing off the express carwash, visit @allamericanexpresscarwash on Facebook or Instagram.

While All American Express Car Wash is opening its second location in Eastvale, California, in 2023, the brand remains a local presence in its Southern California community, and partners with the local Christian school and the Let It Be Foundation that provides support to local families with children diagnosed with cancer and other illnesses. The company donates 10% from every carwash purchase to its community partners and is always looking for more causes to support.

