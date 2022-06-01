 Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Wash of the Week

on

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

on

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

on

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

on

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Wash of the Week

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.
Advertisement
 

on

This single site carwash provides many car care opportunities to its community in Gonzales, Texas. With an automatic tunnel wash, four self-serve bays, a large vacuum station and mobile detailing services, Sudz Car Wash has a lot to offer.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With a motto that reads, “Providing you with the best quality car wash at the best possible price,” as seen on sudzcarwash.com, it’s unsurprising that this wash utilizes top equipment, chemicals and technologies. Sudz is proud to offer sanitation services though the detailing program that cleans the most highly trafficked areas of a vehicle as well. The eco-friendly and odorless disinfectant is used on 20 touch points and kills 99% of bacteria and viruses — including the COVID-19 virus.

Sudz Mobile Detailing offers a variety of packages, including interior, exterior and combination detailing. Prices for these services range from $100-$250 and offer specialty additions such as hand washing, glass cleaning, odor elimination, engine cleaning and more. The Sudz Mobile Detailing team also works on utility vehicles such as boats, RVs and trailers.

Although Sudz Car Wash utilizes top technology and products, the business remains committed to the promise of providing “the best possible price” for its car care by offering various membership programs. Self-serve customers can pay $14.95 a month for 15 minutes of wash time a day, which includes free vacuuming. For those that prefer the automatic wash, prices vary from $16 a month for the Speedy Sudz package to $30 for the Platinum Sudz package. The Platinum Sudz package is the only of the Sudz’ Car Wash membership offerings that includes a foaming wax application and double spot free rinse.

Sudz Car Wash has built an impressive array of services and a sprawling facility since its opening in 2015. For residents of Gonzales, Texas, the car care options are endless with Sudz.

Want your carwash to be featured as a Wash of the Week? Head to the submission page for the chance to tell the story behind your suds!

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Wash of the Week: Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

Wash of the Week: Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Wash of the Week: Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Wash of the Week: Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing