Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This single site carwash provides many car care opportunities to its community in Gonzales, Texas. With an automatic tunnel wash, four self-serve bays, a large vacuum station and mobile detailing services, Sudz Car Wash has a lot to offer.

With a motto that reads, “Providing you with the best quality car wash at the best possible price,” as seen on sudzcarwash.com, it’s unsurprising that this wash utilizes top equipment, chemicals and technologies. Sudz is proud to offer sanitation services though the detailing program that cleans the most highly trafficked areas of a vehicle as well. The eco-friendly and odorless disinfectant is used on 20 touch points and kills 99% of bacteria and viruses — including the COVID-19 virus.

Sudz Mobile Detailing offers a variety of packages, including interior, exterior and combination detailing. Prices for these services range from $100-$250 and offer specialty additions such as hand washing, glass cleaning, odor elimination, engine cleaning and more. The Sudz Mobile Detailing team also works on utility vehicles such as boats, RVs and trailers.

Although Sudz Car Wash utilizes top technology and products, the business remains committed to the promise of providing “the best possible price” for its car care by offering various membership programs. Self-serve customers can pay $14.95 a month for 15 minutes of wash time a day, which includes free vacuuming. For those that prefer the automatic wash, prices vary from $16 a month for the Speedy Sudz package to $30 for the Platinum Sudz package. The Platinum Sudz package is the only of the Sudz’ Car Wash membership offerings that includes a foaming wax application and double spot free rinse.

Sudz Car Wash has built an impressive array of services and a sprawling facility since its opening in 2015. For residents of Gonzales, Texas, the car care options are endless with Sudz.

