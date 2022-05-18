 Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash
Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.
Founded in 2019, Miami Car Wash is located at 7140 SW 8th St. in Miami, Florida.

Miami Car Wash is the only carwash in Miami that uses a Spinlite Wash system. The system safely, quickly and efficiently washes the high end vehicles that patronize the business.

The carwash is family owned and offers a variety of deals to its customers. Until May 22, 2022, the carwash is having a buy one, get one deal on the manager special wash in celebration of the International Day of Families, which was on May 15.

The business appeals to its customers on social media by posting graphics celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, International Nurses Day, Mother’s Day and more. To see these graphics and images of fresh cars washed at the carwash, visit @bestmiamicarwash on Facebook or @miami.carwash on Instagram.

Miami Car Wash is involved in supporting the local high school and is looking for other small businesses, like itself, to support in the area.

Want your carwash to be featured as a Wash of the Week? Head to the submission page for the chance to tell the story behind your suds!

