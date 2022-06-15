Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Founded in 1999, Finish Line Car Wash has 11 locations.
A new location recently opened June 10 at 215 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The ribbon-cutting grand opening featured Machos Tacos food truck and K103, a local broadcasting station.
The event also featured a grand opening special offer, which is still active. If customers join Finish Line Car Wash’s Unlimited Wash Club at the new location, they receive unlimited Platinum washes for only $25 a month for a year. The offer ends July 10.
Signing up for the Unlimited Wash Club is very simple and only takes 90 seconds. First, the customer signs up on location at a paystation. Then, the customer selects which Unlimited Wash Club membership best suits them. Finally, a team member assigns an RFID tag to the customer’s vehicle to activate the customer’s membership.
The carwash prides itself on having good customer service and giving clean washes.
Jeremy B., the site manager of the new wash, says to employees, “Your smile is part of your uniform, don’t forget to wear it!”
Learn more about the growing chain at https://www.flcarwash.com/.
