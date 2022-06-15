Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Click Here to Read More

A new location recently opened June 10 at 215 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The ribbon-cutting grand opening featured Machos Tacos food truck and K103, a local broadcasting station.

The event also featured a grand opening special offer, which is still active. If customers join Finish Line Car Wash’s Unlimited Wash Club at the new location, they receive unlimited Platinum washes for only $25 a month for a year. The offer ends July 10.

Signing up for the Unlimited Wash Club is very simple and only takes 90 seconds. First, the customer signs up on location at a paystation. Then, the customer selects which Unlimited Wash Club membership best suits them. Finally, a team member assigns an RFID tag to the customer’s vehicle to activate the customer’s membership.