Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

Across Arkansas, Splash Car Wash is quickly growing with a commitment to treat people well, provide a great carwash product and integrate into the community. In fact, this carwash chain has a motto that reads, “We’re a part of the neighborhood.”

Currently, Splash Car Wash has 13 operating locations in various Arkansas towns. By 2024, the brand projects to own and operate 30 carwash locations in 18 different cities across the state. Splash has found great success in offering different products to different markets. Numerous Splash locations offer a “one-stop-shop” type of business, with oil changing, express carwashing, self serve carwashing and detailing services available. Other Splash locations, such as the sites in Benton and Greenbrier, Arkansas, operate exclusively as quick lube centers.

Understanding what communities require which services is exactly what makes Splash a part of the neighborhood, as their motto proudly declares. According to a brand spokesperson, “We genuinely care about the people who choose to do business with us and highly emphasize our relationships with our customers. We’re involved in our communities and are constantly doing things to give back.”

The Splash leadership also believes their team members are a key ingredient to the “secret sauce” of what makes Splash successful. The company is committed to hiring top-notch employees and continuing to help in their personal and professional development throughout their employment. In fact, Splash integrates a data-driven system into their employee relation practices to help all team members understand how they are performing at their job functions. This allows employees to “always know the score,” as said by the Splash spokesperson.

