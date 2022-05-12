Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

ACES Carwash, a full-serve wash in Clementon, New Jersey, is washing and detailing cars with veteran expertise — the operators have been in the carwash business for three decades! While ACES isn’t quite that old, the doors were opened in 2018, it has proven itself as a preferred local stop for South New Jersey car care.

With a name like ACES, there are plenty of opportunities for marketing tactics to shine. This is seen on site, with wash packages named “Full House,” Four of a Kind” and “Royal Flush,” as seen below. The name is also incorporated into the business’ membership program, fittingly named “Royalty Members.” Royalty Members are given 10% cash back with every wash.

For waiting for their vehicles at the detailing center, ACES offers an extensive indoor selection of car care items for sale, such as air fresheners, rain repellants, leather conditioners, glass cleaners and more. According to a company spokesperson, “We operate as a full service wash where we conveniently clean cars from start to finish.” Including a retail sales center for customers to continue car care from home absolutely helps.

Of all aspects of ACES Carwash, the veteran team is most proud of the technology implemented at the carwash. From the state-of-the-art 130-foot tunnel, to the hot wax bubblizer and the recent addition of unlimited wash membership with the help from industry leading partners, ACES is just getting started washing cars in New Jersey.

