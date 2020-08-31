Connect with us
0

Carwash News

The Wash Tub opens 25th location

 

on

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub will be hosting the grand opening of its 25th location on Tuesday, Sept. 1st, located at 323 W. Sunset in San Antonio, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be adding another location in San Antonio,” said Matt Vizza, president of The Wash Tub. “The Wash Tub business has grown beyond our wildest imagination. It has been a pleasure and an honor to work alongside some amazing people and be able to deliver a service that makes our guests feel good about their vehicle again.”

Leading up to opening day, The Wash Tub offered free unlimited carwashes for 60 days to all customers who pre-registered through their social media platforms, the release noted.

All customers who pre-registered can begin using their free washes on opening day, the release added.

In addition to its online promotion, The Wash Tub is giving the first 150 customers a free Premier Shine Wash at the grand opening, the release noted.

The Premier Shine Wash includes a soft cloth wash, a complete interior vacuum, windows cleaned inside and out, dash and center console light dusted, a tire shine, an air freshener and a towel dry, all of which has a retail value of $26, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

Carwash News: ModWash opens four locations in the Carolinas

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

Carwash News: Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

Advertisement

on

The Wash Tub opens 25th location

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash bringing three new locations to Southwest Ohio

on

Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

on

Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Classifieds: Deployment Technical Specialist

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 8: SCWA Awards Brian Campbell With The Lifetime Achievement Award

Carwash News: The Wash Tub opens 25th location

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash bringing three new locations to Southwest Ohio

Chemicals: Tips for chemical storage and delivery

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect