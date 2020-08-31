The Wash Tub opens 25th location

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub will be hosting the grand opening of its 25th location on Tuesday, Sept. 1st, located at 323 W. Sunset in San Antonio, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be adding another location in San Antonio,” said Matt Vizza, president of The Wash Tub. “The Wash Tub business has grown beyond our wildest imagination. It has been a pleasure and an honor to work alongside some amazing people and be able to deliver a service that makes our guests feel good about their vehicle again.”

Leading up to opening day, The Wash Tub offered free unlimited carwashes for 60 days to all customers who pre-registered through their social media platforms, the release noted.

All customers who pre-registered can begin using their free washes on opening day, the release added.

In addition to its online promotion, The Wash Tub is giving the first 150 customers a free Premier Shine Wash at the grand opening, the release noted.

The Premier Shine Wash includes a soft cloth wash, a complete interior vacuum, windows cleaned inside and out, dash and center console light dusted, a tire shine, an air freshener and a towel dry, all of which has a retail value of $26, the release concluded.