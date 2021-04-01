WhiteWater Express acquires 10 HyperShine Car Wash locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquired 10 HyperShine Car Wash locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan on March 31st, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, WhiteWater now owns and operates 40 locations across five states and eight metropolitan statistical areas (MSA).

Additionally, WhiteWater and HyperShine will jointly develop carwashes via an ongoing development partnership, targeting an incremental 20 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan over the next three years.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to add HyperShine to the WhiteWater family,” stated Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater. “Dan and his team have done an outstanding job of site selection and building a great brand in these markets. One of our visions for WhiteWater has always been to expand into the Midwest and build a geographically diverse carwash business.”

“HyperShine is excited to join the WhiteWater team,” said Dan Dougherty, founder and CEO of HyperShine. “WhiteWater provided a holistic solution, acquiring our existing operations and creating a path for us to continue to develop carwashes for the next several years.”

“We are excited to work with the HyperShine team both today and in the future. This transaction represents our strategy of growth through M&A and greenfield development, with a land-and-expand strategy in new MSAs,” stated Steve Mathis, CEO of WhiteWater.

“We are excited to enter the Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan markets,” stated Henry Shine, chief development officer of WhiteWater. “Alongside our market-leading presence in Texas and Oklahoma, this expansion brings WhiteWater to new geographies and solidifies our position as a leading, national carwash company. We couldn’t accomplish our vision without Dan and his team.”